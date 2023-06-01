Kosovo Prime Minister Kurti on recent violence and his rebuke from Washington

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti on Thursday criticized “harmful” statements from Washington and other allies rebuking his government for heightening tensions in majority Serb areas of the country, but said he is set to meet Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic amid efforts to de-escalate. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The meeting — the date of which is not yet finalized — is being organized by European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Kurti said. His comments in a video interview with The Washington Post came as Secretary of State Antony Blinken again reiterated a call for both Kosovo and Serbia to take action to reduce tension.

U.S. officials have expressed deep frustration with Pristina over events in recent days that resulted in clashes, including the injury of more than 30 NATO peacekeepers. The scenes of violence fueled concerns of a return to conflict in Kosovo, where the 1998-1999 war claimed more than 10,000 lives.

Blinken said in a statement last week that Kosovo’s decision to use police to forcibly install ethnic Albanian mayors in four majority Serb municipalities “sharply and unnecessarily” escalated tensions. As punishment, Washington expelled Kosovo from taking part in planned military exercises, while threatening to end international lobbying for the country’s recognition.

It represents a thorny turn for relations between Washington and Pristina. The United States has been a strong supporter of Kosovo’s independence from Serbia, declared in 2008 — a move Belgrade never recognized. Among other holdouts in recognition are five E.U. countries: Cyprus, Greece, Romania, Slovakia and Spain.

“United States of America is our indispensable ally, friend and partner,” Kurti said. “We are eternally grateful and thankful for their role, for our liberation and independence, for our security and defense, for our development and democracy. But now it is also the time to speak our democratic truth to authoritarians in power.”

Kurti said he understands the West only wants keep the peace: “But when you’re dealing with the far right, with ultra nationalists and very dangerous authoritarian regimes, statements that are intended to keep peace just keep emboldening the authoritarian figures.”

Kosovo blames Serbia for destabilizing Kosovo and fomenting the “violent mob” that demonstrated against the mayors being installed. Officials note that among those arrested was a Serbian policeman.

Kurti said Kosovo had little choice but to install the mayors — despite one coming in with little more than 100 votes after a Serb boycott meant turnout was less than 4 percent. “Who else can go in these offices?” he said.

But the United States saw the move as a provocation. “We’ve been very clear about our concerns about some of the recent actions that were taken,” Blinken said during a trip to Oslo on Thursday. “We’ve said that directly to leaders involved, including Prime Minister Kurti.”

Kurti has been pushing for an increased NATO peacekeeping presence in the country since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, amid concerns that Moscow would use its strong links to Serbia to stir unrest on a different front in Europe. Following the clashes late last month, NATO dispatched a further 700 troops to Kosovo, which has had a peacekeeping presence for nearly 25 years.

Kurti said he won’t bend to international requests to remove police from the municipal buildings until the protesters are dispersed or arrested. “If these violent mobs are out in Serbia or in imprisonment, then we could decrease,” he said, suggesting the number of police could be brought down to “single-digit” figures.

Vucic on Thursday called for the withdrawal of the “alleged mayors” from their positions. Arriving at the European Political Community summit in Moldova, he said removing them would be a “powerful move” toward resolving the crisis.

Kurti conceded that these are mayors “with a small m.” He said he anticipated that there is “no way” they will see out their two-year mandate but that he “cannot surrender” to the demands of a “fascist militia.”

For early elections to happen, there also needs to be “rule of law,” he said.

