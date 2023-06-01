It’s Pride Month. Here’s how LGBTQ rights fared around the world this year.

U.S. sees GOP-led wave of bills targeting transgender rights

More anti-LGBTQ+ bills passed into state law in the first four months of this year than at any other time in U.S. history, a Washington Post analysis found. Many of these laws focused on transgender rights, and were signed into law either by Republican governors or GOP legislatures that overrode Democratic governors’ vetoes.

The American Civil Liberties Union has tracked almost 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in states across the country so far this year, and notes that “while not all of these bills will become law, they all cause harm for LGBTQ+ people.”

In May, North Dakota banned schools from adopting policies requiring the use of transgender students’ pronouns, and required educators to inform parents or guardians if their child identifies as transgender. Indiana has also enacted similar legislation.

Lawmakers in Texas also voted to ban gender-affirming care, such as puberty-suppressing drugs, to children. If and when Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signs the bill into law, Texas will join at least 17 other states with similar bans, according to the Associated Press.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has signed into law a number of bills targeting LGBTQ+ rights, including expanding an existing ban to prevent the teaching of gender and sexual orientation — which originally applied from kindergarten to the third grade — to all grades in K-12 public schools, and preventing transgender people from using many bathrooms that match their gender identity.

