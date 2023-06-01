Ukraine live briefing: Russian strike on Kyiv kills 3, including a child; fresh shelling in Russia’s west Ukrainian emergency services personnel cordon off an area after a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. (Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters)

An early-morning airstrike on Kyiv killed three people, including a child, Ukrainian officials said. Authorities said preliminary information suggests cruise and ballistic missiles were used in the attack and there was little time for citizens to seek shelter after the air raid alarm sounded. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region reported fresh strikes in the area overnight. In recent days, the region in Russia’s west has been subjected to drone strikes and incursions by anti-Putin militias.

Key developments

Kyiv residents were jolted out of sleep just before 3 a.m. when the air alarm went off, and the first explosion was heard within minutes. Although Ukraine’s air defense systems destroyed the targets, falling debris led to casualties and damage, Serhii Popko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration said on and the first explosion was heard within minutes. Although Ukraine’s air defense systems destroyed the targets, falling debris led to casualties and damage, Serhii Popko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration said on Telegram . In Desnyansky district, there was damage to a children’s hospital from the falling debris.

The town of Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod region was shelled multiple times in the early morning hours, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram , blaming Ukraine’s armed forces. Five people were injured, he said, and a residential building was hit and caught fire. Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the situation in the region as “quite alarming.”

The United States does not support or encourage attacks inside Russia, White House National Security Council spokesperson White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Wednesday, a day after a drone attack in a civilian area of Moscow.

In contrast, Germany and Britain have indicated support for Ukraine’s right to self-defense, though Ukrainian officials have though Ukrainian officials have denied they are responsible for the Moscow drone attack. International law permits Ukraine to carry out strikes inside Russia, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told DW , but added that such attacks should not use German weapons. Earlier, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told the Telegraph newspaper that Ukraine is entitled to project force “beyond its own borders.”

Battleground updates

More than 200 residents have been killed in the embattled city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion, the city’s mayor, Oleksiy Reva, said in an since the beginning of the invasion, the city’s mayor, Oleksiy Reva, said in an interview with Ukrainian news outlet Ukrinform. Despite Russia’s claims that its forces have captured the city, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister Hanna Malyar said on Telegram that the southwestern outskirts and the entrance to the city remain under Ukrainian control.

The United States announced a fresh $300 million military package for Ukraine on Wednesday, which includes support to bolster Ukraine’s air defense systems as Russia steps up air assaults targeting civilian infrastructure. The latest on Wednesday, which includes support to bolster Ukraine’s air defense systems as Russia steps up air assaults targeting civilian infrastructure. The latest tranche includes artillery rounds as well as munitions for Patriot air defense systems and unmanned aircraft.

Global impact

Support for Ukraine will be on Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s agenda in Oslo, where he is participating in an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers Thursday ahead of the bloc’s summit next month in Vilnius, Lithuania, the where he is participating in an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers Thursday ahead of the bloc’s summit next month in Vilnius, Lithuania, the State Department said in a statement. On Friday, Blinken will deliver a speech in Helsinki on Russia’s strategic failure in Ukraine and the path forward for peace.

Moldova on Thursday is hosting a major summit of 47 heads of state, including those from the including those from the European Union and its allies. The tiny republic bordering Ukraine has accused Russia of plotting to overthrow its government and Russia occupies the Moldovan breakaway region of Transnistria.

From our correspondents

Amid unease in Moscow, Putin seeks to project calm after drone attack: The brazen drone attack targeting Moscow that damaged two residential buildings Tuesday marked a significant moment with residents in the Russian capital experiencing consequences for the first time since the nation invaded Ukraine more than a year ago. But hours later, Russian leadership including President Vladimir Putin appeared before the media. downplaying the attack and seeking to project calm, report Francesca Ebel, Natalia Abbakumova, Samantha Schmidt and Isobel Koshiw.

While Putin appeared nonchalant and said Moscow’s air defense system worked “properly,” Kremlin spokesman Peskov targeted the West for not criticizing the attack. Some residents expressed shock and anger at the war seemingly reaching their doorstep, while others did not seem too concerned. “The war is very close now,” one said.