Biden isn’t the only politician to fall: Why we can’t look away

Trump, as president, looked unsteady on his feet at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 2020. His slow, unsteady walk while descending a ramp led his critics to use the hashtag #TrumpIsNotWell. As The Post reported at the time, Trump is “exceptionally attuned” to his public image and keen on being seen as strong — and his critics were quick to compare the incident with videos of his rival Biden jogging. Trump tweeted that the ramp was “very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery” and insisted that the “last thing I was going to do is ‘fall’ for the Fake News to have fun with."