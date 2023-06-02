U.S. informant sentenced to life in assassination of Haitian president

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Haitian-Chilean businessman and former U.S. government informant was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for his role in the brazen, nighttime assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Rodolphe Jaar, a convicted drug trafficker, is the first to be convicted in the slaying that plunged Haiti into turmoil. He pleaded guilty in March to several charges, including conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death.

Jaar is among 11 defendants, including several Haitian-Americans, who have been charged by U.S. prosecutors in the Southern District of Florida in connection with Moïse’s assassination. In Haiti, dozens have been detained, but after nearly two years, there have been few, if any, charges.

Moïse, 53, was assassinated on July 7, 2021, when a group of roughly 20 ex-military Colombian nationals stormed his home in the hills overlooking Port-au-Prince, shooting him 12 times. His wife, Martine Moïse, was wounded, but survived the attack.

The assassination pushed Haiti, already roiled by political disorder, into further chaos from which it has yet to emerge. Violent gangs stepped into the power vacuum, carrying out mass kidnappings, displacing more than 130,000 and transforming daily life into what one regional leader last year called a “low-intensity civil war.”

Though U.S. authorities have made several high-profile arrests in the plot in recent months and have secured one conviction, much remains unclear about the assassination, including who, ultimately, was its mastermind.

Southern District of Florida Judge Jose E. Martinez sentenced Jaar to life on each of the three counts at a 10-minute hearing in a Miami courtroom. Government prosecutors requested a sentence of life in prison, according to a plea agreement.

U.S. prosecutors allege two U.S. residents — Antonio Intriago, 59, a Venezuelan, and Arcangel Pretel Ortiz, 50, a Colombian — devised a plan through a Florida-based company to oust Moïse and replace him with Christian Sanon, an aspiring Haitian politician, who promised them “lucrative” infrastructure contracts in return.

The men, prosecutors allege in court filings, hired about 20 Colombian mercenaries to carry out the plan. When the group realized that Sanon lacked the constitutional qualifications to become president, they decided that a former Supreme Court judge in Haiti would replace Moïse instead.

U.S. prosecutors have said that the initial plan was to “extract” Moïse from Haiti in June 2021 by plane, but the plan fell apart because the group could not secure a private plane. Organizers then began plotting to assassinate the then-president.

Jaar, 50, was accused of having provided the funds that were used to buy the weapons used in the assassination and to bribe unnamed Haitian officials who were responsible for Moïse’s security, allowing the mercenaries easy access to the compound. Jaar is also alleged to have provided his co-conspirators with food and lodging.

According to a criminal complaint, Jaar told U.S. authorities in an interview in December 2021 that he “provided firearms and ammunition to the Colombians to support the assassination operation" and that he had directed a co-conspirator to hide in an embassy in Haiti after the murder.

U.S. authorities arrested and charged Jaar in the Dominican Republic, where he fled after the assassination, in January 2022. They said that he agreed to be flown to Miami and had been cooperating with them.

U.S. authorities laid charges against eight suspects this year, including Sanon, who they allege smuggled 20 ballistic vests from South Florida to Haiti “for use by his private military forces.”

