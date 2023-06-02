Three-train collision in India leaves at least 50 dead, hundreds injured

At least 50 people were killed and more than 350 injured in a massive train collision in eastern India on Friday, according to officials and local media reports. Many people remain trapped inside train cars and under the wreckage.
“Distressed by the train accident in Odisha,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter. “In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon.”
India’s railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced shortly after the crash that victims would be compensated: Approximately $12,000 to those who had been killed, and roughly $2,400 and $600 to people who had suffered “grievous” and “minor” injuries, respectively.
Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, the top administrator in Indian’s Balasore district, confirmed that the death toll had passed 50, the Associated Press reported.