Three-train collision in India leaves at least 50 dead, hundreds injured

At least 50 people were killed and more than 350 injured in a massive train collision in eastern India on Friday, according to officials and local media reports. Many people remain trapped inside train cars and under the wreckage.

Around 7:20 p.m. local time, a passenger train derailed in the eastern Indian state of Odisha — which sent some cars careening onto the opposite track, where they were struck by a passenger train, according to local media reports, and a nearby freight train also became ensnared in the pileup.