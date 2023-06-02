The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Three-train collision in India leaves at least 50 dead, hundreds injured

June 2, 2023 at 2:29 p.m. EDT
Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains that derailed in eastern India on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Press Trust of India via AP) (AP)
At least 50 people were killed and more than 350 injured in a massive train collision in eastern India on Friday, according to officials and local media reports. Many people remain trapped inside train cars and under the wreckage.

Around 7:20 p.m. local time, a passenger train derailed in the eastern Indian state of Odisha — which sent some cars careening onto the opposite track, where they were struck by a passenger train, according to local media reports, and a nearby freight train also became ensnared in the pileup.

“Distressed by the train accident in Odisha,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter. “In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon.”

India’s railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced shortly after the crash that victims would be compensated: Approximately $12,000 to those who had been killed, and roughly $2,400 and $600 to people who had suffered “grievous” and “minor” injuries, respectively.

Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, the top administrator in Indian’s Balasore district, confirmed that the death toll had passed 50, the Associated Press reported.

