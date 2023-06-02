Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky reprimands officials after civilians locked out of shelter were killed

NATO nations look past Ukraine offensive to long-term deterrence pacts: NATO is divided between those who want to grant membership to Ukraine in the near term and those who are nervous that such a move could plunge the alliance into a direct conflict with Russia, Missy Ryan, Catherine Belton and Emily Rauhala report. NATO, however, is seeking to prepare Ukraine beyond the coming offensive, with proposals including future security aid similar to what the United States regularly provides to Israel.