Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky reprimands officials after civilians locked out of shelter were killed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused local officials of negligence after civilians who were locked out of a shelter in Kyiv were killed in a Russian attack.
Key developments
- Civilians being locked out of a shelter is a situation that “should never happen again,” Zelensky said in his nightly address. “It is the duty of local authorities, a very specific duty, to ensure that shelters are available and accessible around the clock.” Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that investigations into why the families were unable to enter the clinic’s basement are underway. Three people died in that attack.
- Air raid sirens blared across Ukraine early Friday. Kyiv, Kherson and Odessa were among the regions to activate warnings. No casualties were immediately reported. Kyiv officials warned the city’s residents about debris on the road. There have been at least six attacks on the Ukrainian capital in the past six days, the city’s military administration said.
- Senior U.S. officials say they expect Sweden to join NATO soon. President Biden, speaking at the Air Force Academy, said he expects Sweden to become the organization’s newest member “as soon as possible.” While visiting Norway, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters that Washington “fully” anticipates Sweden’s accession will happen by next month. Turkey and Hungary have held up Sweden’s accession, even as they approved Finland’s application.
- Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the debt limit deal will not prevent Congress from pursuing more aid to Ukraine. Schumer’s pledge came as the Senate approved a bipartisan bill aimed at avoiding default late Thursday.
- The Pentagon signed a contract to provide SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service in Ukraine, it disclosed Thursday, early eight months after SpaceX owner Elon Musk threatened to terminate access unless the U.S. government paid for it. The Defense Department withheld virtually all details about the agreement, including how much it will cost U.S. taxpayers and when the contract was signed.
Battleground updates
- More than 30 aerial targets were destroyed over Kyiv during recent Russian air attacks, the city’s military administration said early Friday. Russian forces have been combining ballistic and cruise missiles with Iranian-designed drones during the attacks, it said.
- Ukrainians living in occupied regions are being threatened with electricity cutoffs, deportation, confiscation of their properties and eviction from their homes should they refuse to receive Russian passports, Ukraine’s military said early Friday. Russian authorities have set Sept. 1 as the deadline to obtain a Russian passport for Ukrainians, it said.
Global impact
- The United States is seeking TNT from Japan that would go into producing artillery shells as Washington looks to supply Kyiv with munitions, Reuters reported, citing two anonymous people familiar with the matter. Although Japan has restrictions against exporting lethal goods, Tokyo and Washington appear to have found a workaround. Japan is leaning toward accepting U.S. requests to secure supplies of the explosive material because TNT is not only used for military purposes, Reuters reported.
- Nintendo will wind down operations in Russia, the Japanese company said in a statement. Nintendo halted shipments of products to Russia following the invasion last year and put its online shop in Russia under maintenance after global sanctions restricted payments in rubles. “Following this, and as a result of the economic outlook, Nintendo of Europe has decided to wind down operations of its Russian subsidiary,” Nintendo said.
From our correspondents
NATO nations look past Ukraine offensive to long-term deterrence pacts: NATO is divided between those who want to grant membership to Ukraine in the near term and those who are nervous that such a move could plunge the alliance into a direct conflict with Russia, Missy Ryan, Catherine Belton and Emily Rauhala report. NATO, however, is seeking to prepare Ukraine beyond the coming offensive, with proposals including future security aid similar to what the United States regularly provides to Israel.
Washington and its transatlantic allies are “focused on helping Ukraine build up its medium- to long-term deterrence and defense capacity, so that if and when the current aggression settles, Ukraine has the full capacity to deter and, if necessary, defend against future aggression,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters, suggesting details would emerge in coming weeks.