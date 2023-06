Ukraine live briefing: Moscow’s invasion is a warning for security in Asia, Pentagon chief says

Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters Friday, the Associated Press reported . Some 200 Ukrainian soldiers are taking the 12-week training course. The first 31 of the 70 Abrams tanks pledged to Ukraine are scheduled to arrive by the fall. Milley also said the United States was in talks with allies about plans for training Ukrainians on F-16 fighter jets.