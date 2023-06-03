Ukraine live briefing: Moscow’s invasion is a warning for security in Asia, Pentagon chief says

Austin said Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov’s presence at the talks in Singapore “reminds us that we can never take our peace and security for granted.” Austin said U.S. security policy in Asia remained primarily focused on deterrence, adding that “the whole world has a stake in maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

A senior Chinese diplomat called for an end to the provision of weapons for the war in Ukraine to prevent escalation of the conflict, after concluding a tour of European capitals aimed at positioning China as a mediator. Li Hui, China’s special representative for Eurasian affairs, underlined China’s position that a political settlement is possible. Beijing, one of Moscow’s closest diplomatic partners, initially kept a distance from the war, but Chinese diplomats have recently shifted into promoting a vision for a negotiated cease-fire.