Ukraine live briefing: Moscow’s invasion is a warning for security in Asia, Pentagon chief says

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin invoked the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a reminder that security or prosperity in Asia “can’t be taken for granted” in a speech at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue defense talks in Singapore, during which he also discussed tensions with China.
Key developments
- Austin said Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov’s presence at the talks in Singapore “reminds us that we can never take our peace and security for granted.” Austin said U.S. security policy in Asia remained primarily focused on deterrence, adding that “the whole world has a stake in maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”
- A senior Chinese diplomat called for an end to the provision of weapons for the war in Ukraine to prevent escalation of the conflict, after concluding a tour of European capitals aimed at positioning China as a mediator. Li Hui, China’s special representative for Eurasian affairs, underlined China’s position that a political settlement is possible. Beijing, one of Moscow’s closest diplomatic partners, initially kept a distance from the war, but Chinese diplomats have recently shifted into promoting a vision for a negotiated cease-fire.
- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spent Friday shoring up relations with counterparts in the BRICS bloc and “friends of BRICS” countries. The group — which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, and has sought to position itself as a counterweight to the West — met in Cape Town, South Africa, this week ahead of a summit planned for August. Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a Telegram post that “significant attention was paid to Brazilian efforts to find ways to resolve the situation in Ukraine.”
Battleground updates
- U.S.-led training for Ukrainians on operating U.S. Abrams tanks began in Germany last weekend, Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters Friday, the Associated Press reported. Some 200 Ukrainian soldiers are taking the 12-week training course. The first 31 of the 70 Abrams tanks pledged to Ukraine are scheduled to arrive by the fall. Milley also said the United States was in talks with allies about plans for training Ukrainians on F-16 fighter jets.
- Two young men driving in a Russian town bordering Ukraine were seriously hurt when a shell exploded in front of their vehicle, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region said on Telegram. The Washington Post could not independently verify the statement.
From our correspondents
U.S. rebuffs cease-fire calls in its strategy for Ukraine resilience: Laying out the long-term U.S. strategy for Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said for a “just and lasting peace,” Russia must be prepared to respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity and prepare to face accountability for war crimes, Missy Ryan reports. He rebuffed cease-fires or concessions of Ukrainian land in any “land for peace” formulas, saying they would represent a “Potemkin peace.”
“A cease-fire that simply freezes current lines in place — and enables Putin to consolidate control over the territory he has seized, and rest, rearm, and re-attack — is not a just and lasting peace,” Blinken said. “It would legitimize Russia’s land grab. It would reward the aggressor and punish the victim.”