A Russian attack in the Dnipro area of central-eastern Ukraine has left 20 people injured, including five children, according to the regional governor. Rescuers continue to search for survivors in the rubble of what was a two-story residential building.
Ukraine live briefing: 20 injured in Dnipro blast; Navalny group calls for Sunday protest in Russia
Key developments
- A child is among those believed to be stuck in the rubble of the Dnipro blast, regional governor Serhii Lysak said on Telegram. Of the 20 people injured in the attack, 17 were hospitalized. Three of the five children injured were in serious condition, he said.
- Ukrainian air defenses successfully repelled a series of missiles aimed at Kyiv overnight, the head of the capital’s military administration said on Telegram. “According to preliminary information, not a single air target reached the capital,” Gen. Serhiy Popko said early Sunday.
- China’s defense minister said Beijing was doing its “best to mediate” the war in Ukraine, encouraging peace talks and diplomacy. China’s primary focus is “promoting talks for peace,” Gen. Li Shangfu said Sunday at the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual defense gathering in Singapore, adding that he hoped the “crisis will be resolved as soon as possible.” Facing Western accusations that Beijing is aligned with Moscow in its invasion, Li said: “China has taken an objective and impartial stance based on the merits of the issue.”
- Ukraine is ready to launch its highly anticipated counteroffensive, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. “I don’t know how long it will take,” he said of the effort to recapture Russian-occupied territory. “But we are going to do it, and we are ready.” He said that while Russia’s superior air power may lead to a large number of casualties, Ukraine’s ground troops were “stronger and more motivated” than their Russian opponents.
- Air-raid shelters in Kyiv are being audited after residents were unable to enter some sites during overnight attacks on the capital last week. Nearly a quarter of the 4,800 shelters inspected Saturday were unusable or closed, the Ukrainian National Police Telegram page said, citing Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko also said he inspected some of the city’s shelters Saturday, and he vowed to improve conditions. Zelensky accused local officials of negligence after families said they were unable to enter the nearest basement to shelter from an attack.
Global impact
- NATO’s purpose is inherently defensive — not aggressive, as Russia alleges — Estonia’s leader said at the Shangri-La Dialogue. Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, one of the transatlantic alliance’s most vocal supporters of Ukraine, compared NATO to a home-security system and said it was only a threat if a neighbor is thinking about breaking in.
- Germany’s defense minister said that a Russian victory could encourage other powers to use force, including in the Asia-Pacific region. “If Russia wins, the message to revisionist powers around the world will be that aggression and the unprovoked use of military force are acceptable,” Boris Pistorius said at the Shangri-La Dialogue. Pistorius and Kallas are among the many European leaders in Singapore this weekend to rally support for Kyiv among Asian countries.
- Indonesian defense minister Prabowo Subianto was criticized for suggesting a peace plan that would include referendums in occupied Ukrainian territory. Russian officials and Kremlin proxy leaders organized staged referendums in four partially occupied regions last year before illegally claiming to annex them. Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s defense minister, said the proposal “sounds like a Russian plan,” the Financial Times reported.
From our correspondents
NATO-trained units will serve as tip-of-spear in Ukraine’s counteroffensive: A special brigade of Ukrainian soldiers — trained at a NATO base in Germany — are awaiting orders to carry out the country’s anticipated counteroffensive.
The brigade is armed with Western weapons including Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and trained with simulations at the base in Germany to learn how their opponents might respond to planned assaults. They are at the vanguard of an effort to transform Kyiv’s fighters into a modern force skilled in NATO’s most advanced warfare tactics, The Post’s Isabelle Khurshudyan and Kamila Hrabchuk report.