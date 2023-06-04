Ukraine live briefing: 20 injured in Dnipro blast; Navalny group calls for Sunday protest in Russia

A child is among those believed to be stuck in the rubble of the Dnipro blast, regional governor Serhii Lysak said on Telegram. Of the 20 people injured in the attack, 17 were hospitalized. Three of the five children injured were in serious condition, he said.

China’s defense minister said Beijing was doing its “best to mediate” the war in Ukraine, encouraging peace talks and diplomacy. China’s primary focus is “promoting talks for peace,” Gen. Li Shangfu said Sunday at the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual defense gathering in Singapore, adding that he hoped the “crisis will be resolved as soon as possible.” Facing Western accusations that Beijing is aligned with Moscow in its invasion, Li said: “China has taken an objective and impartial stance based on the merits of the issue.”