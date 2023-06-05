Ukraine live briefing: Fresh strike in Belgorod; Russia says it repelled attack in Donetsk

Russia thwarted a Ukrainian counteroffensive in eastern Donetsk region, a defense ministry spokesman said in a video published Monday by RIA Novosti news agency. The attack on Sunday targeted five areas in southern Donetsk, Lt. Gen Igor Konashenkov said. His claims could not be verified, and it was unclear whether they were related to Ukraine’s expected counteroffensive. The Ukrainian Armed Forces reported 29 clashes in Luhansk and Donetsk in their Monday morning update but did not respond to Russia’s claims.