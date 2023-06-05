Russia thwarted a Ukrainian counteroffensive in eastern Donetsk region, a defense ministry spokesman said in a video published Monday by RIA Novosti news agency. The attack on Sunday targeted five areas in southern Donetsk, Lt. Gen Igor Konashenkov said. His claims could not be verified, and it was unclear whether they were related to Ukraine’s expected counteroffensive. The Ukrainian Armed Forces reported 29 clashes in Luhansk and Donetsk in their Monday morning update but did not respond to Russia’s claims.
Ukraine live briefing: Fresh strike in Belgorod; Russia says it repelled attack in Donetsk
Tensions remain high in Russia’s Belgorod region, where anti-Russian militias have carried out drone attacks and shelling in recent days, with a fresh attack overnight Monday reported by the governor.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- In Belgorod, a power facility caught fire after a drone attack, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Monday on Telegram. Earlier, opposition militias who had captured Russian troops had invited Gladkov for talks in exchange for the prisoners but the meeting did not happen, they claimed.
- Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, visited injured children at a hospital outside Dnipro, where a recent Russian strike on a residential area killed a toddler. A 6-year-old boy is in intensive care, regional governor Serhii Lysak said on Telegram, while others are reported to have concussions and fractures, he added.
- A government audit found only half of the 1,078 bomb shelters in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, are ready for use, Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin said on Telegram. The survey was prompted after debris from a strike killed civilians who were unable to find refuge as the shelter nearby was locked.
- Turkey, Finland and Sweden will meet on June 12 for NATO talks amid a stalemate over Turkey’s objections to Sweden’s membership to the bloc. “Stockholm has taken significant, concrete steps to meet Turkey’s concerns,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement after a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday. Turkey has objected to what it sees as Sweden’s support to the Kurdistan Worker’s Party, a designated terrorist group.
From our correspondents
In Dnipro, deadly missile attacks prove there is no escaping Russia’s war: A deadly Russian missile strike on a two-story apartment building in Dnipro area that killed a toddler and injured 22 others — the second attack in the area in just over a week — has unnerved residents, Pamela Constable reports.
The strikes on greater Dnipro in central Ukraine, an area away from the front lines of the Russian invasion, were a disconcerting reminder about the inevitability of the war. Since a massive strike in January, the city has been targeted infrequently, allowing its residents a semblance of normalcy. But the burdens of the war weigh heavy.