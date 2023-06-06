Car bombing in northeast Afghanistan kills local official and his driver, wounds 10 people

The deputy governor, Molvi Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi, was wounded in the explosion and died shortly after at a local hospital, according to Badakhshan’s cultural director Moazuddin Ahmadi.

Ten people were also wounded in the blast. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing in the city of Faizabad in Badakhshan province.

The regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — said at the time that it had carried out that attack. IS said it had parked an explosive-laden car on the road and detonated it when the police chief was close by.