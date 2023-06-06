Car bombing in northeast Afghanistan kills local official and his driver, wounds 10 people

KABUL, Afghanistan — A car bombing in Afghanistan’s northeast on Tuesday killed a provincial deputy governor and his driver, a local official said.
A car bombing last December killed Badakhshan’s police chief as he was on his way to work.
The regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — said at the time that it had carried out that attack. IS said it had parked an explosive-laden car on the road and detonated it when the police chief was close by.