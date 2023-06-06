Europe

Maps show how damaged Kakhovka dam hurts both Ukraine and Russia

By
and 
June 6, 2023 at 12:11 p.m. EDT
Aerial footage posted on social media on June 6 captured heavy damage to a dam in Nova Kakhovka, Ukraine, and showed water pouring out of Kakhovka Reservoir. (Video: Reuters)
2 min

Significant damage to the dam and hydroelectric power plant on Ukraine’s front line early Tuesday poses strategic challenges for both sides ahead of Ukraine’s much-anticipated counteroffensive.

The Kakhovka dam, which supplies water to parts of southern Ukraine, was one of the last remaining crossings over the Dnieper River that separates Ukrainian and Russian forces in the south. Both sides blamed the other for the destruction and ordered residents to evacuate amid massive flooding.

The damage to the Russian-controlled dam would make it difficult for Ukrainian troops to cross into Crimea and other Russian-occupied cities in the south. On the other hand, it could eventually cut water off from Crimea and other parts of Russian-held territory. Flooding in the region could also affect Russian defenses and supply routes.

Russian forces seized the dam in February 2022. They pushed the Ukrainian workers out of the plant, created a military base at the site and cut it off from Ukraine’s electrical grid in October.

This allowed water to flow to the Crimean Peninsula. After Russia occupied Crimea in 2014, Ukraine cut off the water supply flowing from the dam’s reservoir.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russia’s appointed governor of Sevastopol, the largest city in Crimea and a major Black Sea port, said that damage to the reservoir will “not affect the city’s water supply in any way.”

“The city uses its own reservoir, water reserves are at a maximum, and there are also backup sources of water supply,” he wrote.

Sections of the dam measuring hundreds of feet appeared to be missing, allowing large amounts of water to flow out of the reservoir.

As water flooded the region, thousands of people were told to leave their homes, and officials warned of an ecological disaster.

Completely or partially flooded

960

Area of detail

Satellite photos appear to show severe warping to large sections of the dam, while images released by Ukrainian authorities show water gushing over it.

North

Kakhovka

hydroelectric

power plant

Dam

Vesele

Nova

Kakhovka

Kozatske

The Moscow-backed mayor of Nova Kakhovka, Vladimir Leontyev, said residents in Russian-controlled areas were being evacuated by bus Tuesday as their houses were inundated with floodwater, the Russian state-owned outlet Tass reported.

Odradokamyanka

Olhivka

Korsunka

Lvove

5 MILES

RUSSIAN-CONTROLLED

AREAS

Tyaginka

Krinki

Ivanivka

Kozachi

Laheri

Tokarivka

The regional governor of Kherson, Oleksandr Prokudin, said Tuesday that an estimated 16,000 people are in what he described as “critical” danger zones on the southern bank of Ukraine’s Dnieper River, at risk of flooding.

Ponyativka

Mykilske

Railroad bridge

Antonovsky bridge

Antonivka

Oleshky

Zelenivka

Kherson

Ostriv

Chornobayvka

Velykyi Potomkin

Island

Bilozerka

Tomyna

Balka

Dnieper Delta

5 MILES

Completely or partially flooded

960

Area of detail

Satellite photos appear to show severe warping to large sections of the dam, while images released by Ukrainian authorities show water gushing over it.

North

Kakhovka

hydroelectric

power plant

Dam

Vesele

Nova

Kakhovka

Kozatske

The Moscow-backed mayor of Nova Kakhovka, Vladimir Leontyev, said residents in Russian-controlled areas were being evacuated by bus Tuesday as their houses were inundated with floodwater, the Russian state-owned outlet Tass reported.

Odradokamyanka

Dnieper River

Olhivka

Lvove

5 MILES

RUSSIAN-CONTROLLED

AREAS

Tyaginka

Krinki

Ivanivka

Kozachi

Laheri

Tokarivka

The regional governor of Kherson, Oleksandr Prokudin, said Tuesday that an estimated 16,000 people are in what he described as “critical” danger zones on the southern bank of Ukraine’s Dnieper River, at risk of flooding.

Ponyativka

Mykilske

Railroad bridge

Antonovsky bridge

Antonivka

Oleshky

Zelenivka

Kherson

Ostriv

Kardashynka

Chornobayvka

Velykyi Potomkin

Island

Bilozerka

Tomyna

Balka

Dnieper Delta

5 MILES

960

Completely or partially flooded

Area of detail

Kakhovka

Reservoir

North

Kakhovka

hydroelectric

power plant

Northern

Crimean

Canal

Satellite photos appear to show severe warping to large sections of the dam, while images released by Ukrainian authorities show water gushing over it.

Dam

Vesele

Serhiivka

Nova

Kakhovka

Kozatske

Chornianka

Odradokamyanka

The Moscow-backed mayor of Nova Kakhovka, Vladimir Leontyev, said residents in Russian-controlled areas were being evacuated by bus Tuesday as their houses were inundated with floodwater, the Russian state-owned outlet Tass reported.

Dnipryany

Dnieper River

Olhivka

Korsunka

5 MILES

Lvove

Tyaginka

Krinki

RUSSIAN-CONTROLLED

AREAS

The regional governor of Kherson, Oleksandr Prokudin, said Tuesday that an estimated 16,000 people are in what he described as “critical” danger zones on the southern bank of Ukraine’s Dnieper River, at risk of flooding.

Ivanivka

Kozachi

Laheri

Tokarivka

Ponyativka

Dnieper River

Mykilske

Pishchanivka

Railroad bridge

Antonovsky bridge

Antonivka

Oleshky

Zelenivka

Kherson

Ostriv

Kardashynka

Chornobayvka

Velykyi Potomkin

Island

Hola Prystan

Bilozerka

Stara

Zburivka

Tomyna

Balka

Dnieper Delta

5 MILES

Completely or partially flooded

Kakhovka

Reservoir

Area of detail

Kakhovka

hydroelectric

power plant

Northern

Crimean

Canal

Satellite photos appear to show severe warping to large sections of the dam, while images released by Ukrainian authorities show water gushing over it.

North

Dam

Vesele

Serhiivka

Nova

Kakhovka

Kozatske

Chornianka

Odradokamyanka

The Moscow-backed mayor of Nova Kakhovka, Vladimir Leontyev, said residents in Russian-controlled areas were being evacuated by bus Tuesday as their houses were inundated with floodwater, the Russian state-owned outlet Tass reported.

Dnieper River

Dnipryany

Olhivka

Nova Maiachka

Korsunka

5 MILES

Lvove

In Nova Kakhovka, the water rose to 12 meters (39 feet); in Dnpryany, up to 11.2 meters (37 feet); in Korsunka, up to 7.3 (24 feet), emergency services reported.

Tyaginka

Krinki

RUSSIAN-CONTROLLED

AREAS

Ivanivka

The regional governor of Kherson, Oleksandr Prokudin, said Tuesday that an estimated 16,000 people are in what he described as “critical” danger zones on the southern bank of Ukraine’s Dnieper River, at risk of flooding.

Kozachi

Laheri

Tokarivka

Ponyativka

Railway

Dnieper River

Mykilske

Pishchanivka

Railroad bridge

Antonovsky bridge

Antonivka

Oleshky

Zelenivka

Kherson

Ostriv

Kardashynka

Chornobayvka

Velykyi Potomkin

Island

Hola Prystan

Bilozerka

Nova

Zburivka

Stara

Zburivka

Tomyna

Balka

Dnieper Delta

5 MILES

Francesca Ebel, Mary Ilyushina, Samantha Schmidt and Pamela Constable contributed to this report.

Sources: RIA Novosti, Kherson government, Institute for the Study of War and the American Enterprise Institute’s Critical Threats Project, OpenstreetMap and OpenInfraMap. Brady Africk, who analyzed satellite imagery from Copernicus Open Access Hub, provided fortifications data, which does not include all fortifications in Ukraine; some defenses predate Russia’s full-scale invasion.

