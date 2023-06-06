Prince Harry arrives at High Court for testimony in phone backing case

Harry has made a mission of holding the U.K. press to account for what he sees as its hounding of him and his family.

LONDON — Prince Harry has arrived at a London court ahead of his testimony against a tabloid publisher he accuses of phone hacking and other unlawful snooping.

This is the first of several lawsuits to go to trial. He accuses the publisher of the Daily Mirror of using unlawful techniques on an “industrial scale” to get scoops.