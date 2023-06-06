Ukraine live briefing: Major Ukrainian dam damaged, threatening southern areas with flooding

An increase in combat activity on the eastern front in Ukraine raised the prospect that a long awaited counteroffensive may be slowly getting underway.

Sections of the Nova Kakhovka dam in the Kherson region appeared to be missing, allowing large amounts of water to flow out of a reservoir, according to video circulating on social media channels and analyzed by The Washington Post. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Kyiv hasn’t officially announced the start of any counteroffensive, although some U.S. officials think it is already underway, pointing to territorial gains north and south of Bakhmut, as well as strikes deep behind Russian lines that they see as part of a gradual launch of the operation.

Aerial video circulating on social media channels on Tuesday morning showed heavy damage to Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine. Sections measuring hundreds of feet appeared to be missing, allowing large amounts of water to flow out of a reservoir. The gaps in the structure were not present in satellite footage taken on June 5 showing the dam, which was analyzed by The Washington Post. It was unclear what caused the damage.

