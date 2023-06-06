Sections of the Nova Kakhovka dam in the Kherson region appeared to be missing, allowing large amounts of water to flow out of a reservoir, according to video circulating on social media channels and analyzed by The Washington Post. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Ukraine live briefing: Major Ukrainian dam damaged, threatening southern areas with flooding
Key developments
- Aerial video circulating on social media channels on Tuesday morning showed heavy damage to Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine. Sections measuring hundreds of feet appeared to be missing, allowing large amounts of water to flow out of a reservoir. The gaps in the structure were not present in satellite footage taken on June 5 showing the dam, which was analyzed by The Washington Post. It was unclear what caused the damage.
- Kyiv hasn’t officially announced the start of any counteroffensive, although some U.S. officials think it is already underway, pointing to territorial gains north and south of Bakhmut, as well as strikes deep behind Russian lines that they see as part of a gradual launch of the operation.
- President Volodymyr Zelensky praised his troops for their recent strikes in a Monday evening address, referring to the front line Donetsk region in the country’s east, and the fiercely contested city of Bakhmut. Several combat units were “moving forward,” he said.
- Ukrainian officials have repeatedly said there won’t be any formal announcement declaring the counteroffensive has begun. Surprise is an important element, Serhiy Cherevatyi, the spokesman for Ukraine’s eastern command, told The Post. He dismissed as “delusional” Russian claims to have defeated a nascent counteroffensive in the east Sunday.
- Falling debris from an air attack damaged roads and power lines and shattered shop windows in the capital, Kyiv, according to the city’s military administration. There were no reports of injuries as of early Tuesday.
Battleground updates
- Ukraine’s forces advanced between 200 and 1,600 meters in the Donetsk region, near the town of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar wrote on Telegram on Monday. Troops also advanced the same distance in Paraskoviivka, north of Bakhmut, and pushed between 100 and 700 meters in Ivanivske, also near Bakhmut, she said.
- Russia claims to have repelled some Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk region over the past couple of days, saying on Telegram on Tuesday that Ukraine had suffered heavy losses of troops and equipment, including German-made Leopard and French AMX-10 tanks. The Post couldn’t independently corroborate Moscow’s claims. Analysts at Washington-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War say Russian officials have “historically immediately claimed that Ukrainian counter-offensives failed” even when they were ultimately successful.
Global impact
- Australia is apparently considering sending its retired F/A-18 fighter jets to Ukraine, the Australian Financial Review reported Tuesday. Any such transfer would require U.S. approval, because Washington owns the intellectual property. Ukraine’s defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov, recently met with his Australian counterpart, Richard Marles. Reznikov’s requests for a new Australian aid package set to be announced soon included armored vehicles and training for Ukrainian pilots. Australia’s Defense Ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on any fighter jet plans.
- Belgium has launched an investigation into the use of its donated military equipment by anti-Kremlin militias in Belgorod, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced Monday. The Post reported over the weekend that the Russian militias opposed to President Vladimir Putin were armed with NATO-provided tactical vehicles and rifles during two cross-border attacks from Ukraine in the past two weeks. Western countries have repeatedly said that the donated equipment should be used only within Ukraine.
From our correspondents
Defend ‘every inch’ of NATO territory? New strategy is a work in progress: NATO is undertaking what it bills as its “biggest overhaul” since the Cold War in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, bolstering its eastern flank by establishing battle groups in more allied countries close to Russia. It is training standby troops to deploy to border states more rapidly. And it is starting to pre-position weapons and equipment, write Emily Rauhala and Ellen Nakashima.
“How it works is to give a very clear signal to Russia that we are so ready, don’t even think about us,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in an interview with The Washington Post.
Evan Hill and Samuel Oakford contributed reporting.