Blast damages Russian-occupied hydro-electric plant, flooding south Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — A critical dam in southern Ukraine was heavily damaged early Tuesday, apparently by an explosion, sending water gushing toward dozens of communities, including some occupied by Russia, and prompting officials to evacuate thousands of people at risk of catastrophic flooding.
It was not clear who was responsible for the explosion, which occurred as Kyiv is stepping up offensive operations on the eastern and southern fronts as part of what is expected to be a major counterattack over coming weeks. Ukraine and Russia quickly traded blame for the blast.
There were also conflicting damage reports. Ukraine’s state-owned hydropower company, in a statement on Telegram, said the hydroelectric plant was “completely destroyed” as a result of an explosion inside the engine room.
Sections of the dam measuring hundreds of feet appeared to be missing, allowing large amounts of water to flow out of the reservoir.
This dam is the only river crossing in the area and serves as the source for a vital canal that delivers water south to Crimea.
Aerial videos showed heavy structural damage to the dam, which appeared to be missing sections measuring hundreds of feet. By 9 a.m., reservoir levels were rapidly decreasing as water poured out, officials said.
The dam sits at the end of the Dnieper River, in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, where a reservoir stores roughly the same amount of water as the Great Salt Lake in Utah.
The fast-rising water levels threaten residents from northern Kherson, where the dam is located, down to the Black Sea. Its reservoir also supplies water, through canals, to occupied Crimea and also to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in Russian-controlled Enerhodar, though Ukraine’s nuclear authorities say the situation at the plant had so far not been affected by the blast.
Ukrainian officials blamed Russia, and called the situation an ecological disaster.“ Russia destroyed the Kakhovka dam inflicting probably Europe’s largest technological disaster in decades and putting thousands of civilians at risk,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, tweeted. “This is a heinous war crime.”
Ukrainian authorities in Kherson urged residents to evacuate, while the Russian-occupying authorities that still hold territory in Kherson’s east of the Dnieper, appeared to play down potential consequences.
Vladimir Leontyev, the mayor of Russian-occupied city of Nova Kakhovka in Ukraine’s Kherson region, said water levels had risen by 16 feet, flooding several downstream settlements. Those in the immediate vicinity of the water are being moved to dry places, he said, but “large-scale” evacuations were not expected.
“The situation is under control,” Leontyev said. “The Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was built in such a way as to be able to withstand a nuclear strike.” He said the upper part of the hydroelectric plant had been destroyed but the dam only partially damaged.
Ukrainian authorities on the west bank, however, urged residents to evacuate immediately. Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrainian head of the Kherson region, said on national television that 16,000 people were in what he described as the “critical” danger zone on the right bank of the river.
“In five hours the water will rise to a critical level,” Produkin said Tuesday morning. “The evacuation of residents to safer areas has begun.”
Even as the floodwaters rose, Russian forces continued bombing Kherson city, which is controlled by Ukraine, and the surrounding areas. Two policemen from Kherson were wounded by shrapnel during evacuation measures in the city, according to Ukraine’s ministry of internal affairs.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said up to 80 settlements downstream from the dam, in both Russian-occupied and Ukrainian-held territories, are at risk of flooding.
Residents are being evacuated from Kherson city’s Ostriv district and evacuation trains have been put in place from Kherson to the city of Mykolaiv. Shmyhal said that Kyiv was trying to monitor the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant but its visibility was limited by Russia’s occupation.
Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram that 742 people had been evacuated so far from Ukrainian-held areas.
“Water is coming,” Klymenko said.” The situation is complicated by the fact that some roads are washed away. This makes it impossible to travel to individual settlements. Evacuation teams are looking for other ways.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday called an emergency security council meeting and said the destruction of the hydroelectric plant was another reason that “only Ukraine’s victory can restore security.”
“The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land,” Zelensky said in a message on Telegram.
Natalia Abbakumova in Riga, Latvia contributed to this report.
