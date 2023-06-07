Memorial to mark site where Kenya starvation cult left at least 250 dead

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NAIROBI — Kenya’s government on Tuesday said that Shakahola forest, a remote scrubland where authorities have so far recovered the bodies of at least 250 adherents of pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie’s apparent end-times starvation cult — would be converted into a national memorial. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The site will ensure that “Kenyans and the world do not forget what happened there,” Kenya’s interior minister, Kithure Kindiki, wrote on Twitter.

After the search for survivors and for bodies concludes, a multifaith ceremony will be held at the site, Kindiki said, “to secure the sacred right and freedom of worship that has been violated by crooks hiding behind scriptures to radicalise and indoctrinate their followers.”

Residents of the nearby costal town of Malindi, where bodies were brought upon discovery, say not enough was not done to stop the cult leader, who remains in detention, facing trial over charges that he pushed followers to starve themselves to death. As of last month, some 600 people remained unaccounted for.

Malindi locals told The Washington Post they started hearing about Mackenzie, the founder of the Good News International Church, around 2017, in Malindi’s Migingo neighborhood, where he was said to be encouraging children not to attend school.

In 2017, he was arrested in connection to the death of children in his congregation but freed on bail. In 2019, Malindi residents drove him out, burning his church in the Madumbuni area.

It is after this that he would later move to Shakahola, a remote southeastern forest where many of his followers joined him. Here he appears to have encouraged his followers to starve to death.

Francis Wenje, 59, said her daughter Emily Kahunda, 35, left for Shakahola toward the end of 2019 with her three children and husband. Wenje said that whenever she called, her daughter would lie about her whereabouts. But Wenje was tipped off in March by one of her husband’s relatives, she said, who informed her “that there was a problem at Shakahola and that kids were being starved.”

Wenje reported his fears to the police and accompanied officers to the site.

“When we got there, we found them preparing one child to die,” Wenje said. “They were holding him and suffocating him. He had also been starved and the grave was already dug. We rescued the boy, but his parents ran away and have never been seen since.”

Autopsies indicated that some of those found in shallow graves had died of asphyxiation or trauma to the head.

Wenje says that two of his other grandchildren had already died and were buried.

Among adherents, March was set aside for children to die, April for women and May for men, according to accounts from survivors.

Malanda Karisa, 33, who lives nearby, said locals tried to storm the forest to figure out what was going on but were turned away by Mackenzie’s followers, who were armed.

Mackenzie was arrested in April. Prosecutors recommended a litany of charges including radicalization, cruelty to children, fraud, murder, aiding suicide, genocide and crimes against humanity.

On Tuesday, Kindiki said in a tweet that authorities had a watertight case against Mackenzie and his accomplices.

A legislative committee is probing Mackenzie’s group to establish the circumstances that led to the deaths. Rights groups have called for tighter regulation of religious institutions.

Wenje said that she still hoped to find her daughter and her daughter’s husband.

“I don’t know if they are part of the bodies undergoing DNA testing,” she said. “We cannot allow this to happen again; church owners cannot be allowed to use people the way they want.”

