KHERSON, Ukraine — Familiar streets and neighborhoods in Kherson were transformed into rivers after a catastrophic collapse of the Kakhovka dam, which left swaths of southern Ukraine flooded. Personal belongings flowed past as rescuers worked to evacuate people.
Photos: Rescue, destruction in flooded Ukrainian region
The Kakhovka dam, on the front lines, buckled Tuesday, submerging much of the region underwater.
Both Ukraine and Russia have blamed the other for the collapse.
More than 1,700 people from Ukrainian-controlled Kherson were evacuated, and nearly 2,000 homes were flooded, officials said.
United Nations Secretary General António Guterres called the disaster a “monumental humanitarian, economic and environmental catastrophe” resulting directly from Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The deluge could complicate Ukraine’s anticipated counteroffensive, and experts estimate it will take years to know the damage it will cause to the region’s ecosystems.
People came from all over the country to help with the evacuations. At times, shelling could be heard in the distance, nothing new for residents who have lived on the war’s front line for months.
The complete toll of the dam disaster was not yet apparent. The floodwaters were expected to peak Wednesday night at the earliest.
In scenes that Ukrainians have become all too familiar with, people left their homes with few belongings and their pets, unsure whether they would ever return — and if they did, what would be left.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Mass evacuations in Ukraine were underway due to major flooding after the destruction of Kakhovka dam and hydoelectric power plant. The severe damage to the Kakhovka dam unleashed flooding near the front lines. Ukraine and Russia each blamed the other for attacking the site, destroying the plant and damaging the dam.
The fight: Russia took control of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, where thousands of Russian and Ukrainian soldiers died in the war’s longest and bloodiest battle, in late May. But holding the city will be difficult. The Wagner Group, responsible for the fight and victory in Bakhmut, is allegedly leaving and being replaced by the Russian army.
The upcoming counteroffensive: After a rainy few months left the ground muddy, sticky and unsuitable for heavy vehicles in southern Ukraine, temperatures are rising — and with them, the expectations of a long-awaited counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces.
The frontline: The Washington Post has mapped out the 600-mile front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces.
