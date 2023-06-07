Pope Francis to have intestinal surgery, Vatican says

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ROME — Pope Francis was being hospitalized for intestinal surgery on Wednesday, the Vatican said, a procedure expected to keep the 86-year-old pontiff under care for “several days” and raised fresh concerns about his declining health. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The Vatican said the procedure was designed to address an intestinal obstruction caused by a “painful” hernia. Two years ago, the pope had 13 inches of his colon removed to address a stenosis, or narrowing, of his large intestine.

Francis was set to be taken to Rome’s largest hospital — Gemelli — in the early afternoon Rome time, following general audiences at the Vatican. The decision to move forward with the operation came after he had tests a day earlier. Doctors, the Vatican said, would insert an intestinal prosthesis into the pope.

Despite concerns about his health, the pope has remained resilient and diligently kept a busy agenda. On Wednesday morning, he greeted the faithful in St. Peter’s Square after his general audience, blessing a child with a hand on his head and making his rounds in the uncovered “popemobile” in the bright sunlight.

The pope, who had part of a lung removed when he was a young man, has suffered from increasing health issues in recent years, with this the second hospitalization of the year. He was brought to Gemelli Hospital in March after coming down with bronchitis ahead of Easter week celebrations, drawing widespread concern and speculation about his health.

His last colon surgery — in July 2021 — was a three-hour procedure performed at the same hospital. Although the pope has proven remarkably resilient and active, he has faced mounting challenges. He has suffered from chronic knee pain that prompted the use of a wheelchair and a walking stick.

Faiola reported from Lisbon.

