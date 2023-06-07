Ukraine live briefing: Mass evacuations from flooded Kherson; leak shows U.S. knew Kyiv planned Nord Stream attack

More than 1,300 people have been evacuated in Kherson area, Ukrainian officials said, after damage to Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine triggered devastating floods in the region. The United Nations described the destruction as “monumental.”
Mass evacuations from flooded Kherson; leak shows U.S. knew Kyiv planned Nord Stream attack
Kherson dam explosion
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of orchestrating an attack on the dam, calling it a “crime of ecocide” in his nightly address and saying it will lead to the discharge of oil products and chemicals in rivers. Meanwhile, Moscow blamed Kyiv. The destruction of the dam was deliberate “sabotage by the Ukrainian side” aimed at cutting off water supply to Russian-held Crimea, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.
- The United States cannot conclusively say what led to the breach of the dam, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at a briefing Tuesday. “What is clear and what we absolutely can say is that the damage to the Ukrainian people and to the region will be significant,” he said.
- Russians have a greater and clearer interest in flooding the lower Dnipro river, the D.C. think tank Institute for the Study of War said in an analysis Tuesday, adding that it cannot yet make an independent assessment of what transpired. In October 2022, the ISW had assessed that Ukraine had “no material interest” in attacking the dam given the risk of flooding to its settlements.
- Ukraine’s government will allocate more than $40 million for the construction of two new water mains to supply drinking water in the areas affected by the flooding, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram. The government will also intensify efforts to supply drinking water to Kherson, which bore the brunt of the heavy floods, he added.
- The full extent of the catastrophe in Kherson will only be clear in the coming days, Martin Griffiths, the United Nations aid chief, told the Security Council on Tuesday. The dam breach will have “grave and far-reaching consequences” for thousands of people in both Russian-held and Ukrainian territories, he added.
- The global nuclear watchdog will visit the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the coming week to assess the state of the plant after widespread damage to the nearby dam, the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement Tuesday. “There is no immediate risk to the safety of the plant,” Director General Rafael Grossi said earlier.
- The devastation and flooding caused by the damage to the Kakhovka dam is likely to lead to long-term environmental consequences for the region, The Washington Post reported. The damage could dry up the agriculturally rich area of southern Ukraine, pollute water systems and change ecosystems surrounding the reservoir even as it could take months or years to understand the consequences, experts said.
Global impact
- The United States learned of a Ukrainian military plan to carry out a covert attack on the Nord Stream gas pipeline, leaked military documents say. The previously undisclosed documents, first leaked on the Discord chat group, suggest that details about the plan collected by a European intelligence service were shared with the CIA last year in June, The Washington Post reported. An attack on undersea network, which supplies gas from Russia to western Europe, occurred in September and remains disputed.
- Russian ally Belarus has lost its bid for a temporary spot at the United Nations Security Council, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. While five countries were elected unopposed, Slovenia beat Belarus, which only received 38 votes to Slovenia’s 153. The Security Council tasked with maintaining international peace has 15 members, of which five are permanent with veto powers.
- China and Russia undertook a joint air patrol over the Sea of Japan and East China Sea on Tuesday, rattling South Korea and Japan, Reuters reported. This was the sixth such exercise by the two since 2019, the report said, adding that it prompted Korea to scramble fighter jets.
From our correspondents
A Ukrainian zoo survived through war. The Kakhovka flood ended that: Through shelling and amid mined roads, zookeepers in Kazkova Dibrova in southern Ukraine had battled through the year to keep their animals safe following the Russian invasion. But a catastrophic flood following the destruction of a dam in the region ended that, Rachel Pannett reports.
The deluge killed 300 animals, and the only ones to survive the deluge are a few swans and ducks, zoo officials said. “This is terrible grief, terrible pain,” the zoo said on Facebook.