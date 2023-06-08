Children injured in knife attack in southeast France, police say

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At least four children and one adult were injured Thursday in a knife attack in southeastern France, police said. “Several people including children were injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy,” tweeted French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The suspect was arrested by police, Darmanin added.

At least two children and one adult were in critical condition, police said. Police declined to comment on the identity of the attacker, citing the ongoing investigation.

French lawmakers observed a minute of silence inside the National Assembly for the victims of the attack.

Around 10 a.m. local time, a Twitter account for the prefect of the Haute-Savoie department, where Annecy is located, said a police operation was underway in the Jardins de l’Europe, a park on the northwestern bank of the lake of Annecy. It asked residents to avoid the area.

Intervention en cours au jardin de l'Europe et sur le Pâquier à #Annecy. Merci d'éviter le secteur et de ne pas gêner l'intervention des autorités. — Préfet de la Haute-Savoie (@Prefet74) June 8, 2023

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will travel to Annecy Thursday, Agence France-Presse reported, citing one of Borne’s aides.

“Abominable knife attack on children in a playground in Annecy,” tweeted Antoine Armand, a local lawmaker. “We still know very little but all my support for the victims, relatives, law enforcement and rescue. With you in my mind.”

Loveday Morris contributed.

GiftOutline Gift Article