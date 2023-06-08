The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Knife attacker injures several people, including children, in French Alpine town

June 8, 2023 at 5:03 a.m. EDT

PARIS — An attacker with a knife injured children and others in a town in the Alps on Thursday before he was quickly arrested, France’s interior minister said.

Gerald Darmanin said the attack took place in a square in the town of Annecy. In a short tweet, he said police have detained the attacker.

“Several people including children have been injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy,” he tweeted.

A local lawmaker, Antoine Armand, tweeted that children were attacked on a playground. He called the attack “abominable.”

In Paris, lawmakers interrupted a debate to hold a moment of silence for the victims, BFMTV reported.

