Romania informs Russia it must cut 51 embassy positions in Bucharest

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania’s foreign ministry has informed Russia that it must reduce the number of its embassy positions in Bucharest by 51, bringing it in line with the size of Romania’s embassy staff in Moscow.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday that because some of the jobs at the Russian Embassy are vacant, about 40 staff members, 11 doing diplomatic work and 29 in technical or administrative jobs, would have to leave Romania.