Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky calls for international aid as flood evacuations continue

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for international assistance in rescuing people from parts of the southern Kherson region occupied by Russian forces, amid claims from flood victims that there has been no sign of an emergency response from Kremlin-backed officials after the area was inundated following a dam collapse.

Zelensky said in his nightly address that dozens of settlements under Ukrainian control are being evacuated under Russian artillery fire. He described the conditions in occupied areas as “absolutely catastrophic” — with people abandoned on rooftops, without water. A Kremlin-installed official denied those claims, saying the situation in the flood zone is “under control.” Ukraine and Russia have traded blame for the collapse of the Kakhovka dam, the cause of which remains unclear.