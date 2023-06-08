Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky calls for international aid as flood evacuations continue

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for international assistance in rescuing people from parts of the southern Kherson region occupied by Russian forces, amid claims from flood victims that there has been no sign of an emergency response from Kremlin-backed officials after the area was inundated following a dam collapse.
Zelensky said in his nightly address that dozens of settlements under Ukrainian control are being evacuated under Russian artillery fire. He described the conditions in occupied areas as “absolutely catastrophic” — with people abandoned on rooftops, without water. A Kremlin-installed official denied those claims, saying the situation in the flood zone is “under control.” Ukraine and Russia have traded blame for the collapse of the Kakhovka dam, the cause of which remains unclear.
Key developments
- Zelensky said “large-scale efforts” are needed to ensure people don’t perish in the floodwaters — including from international organizations such as the International Committee of the Red Cross. The ICRC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday. In an earlier statement on Twitter, the organization said its colleagues in the Ukrainian branch of the Red Cross had been working “around the clock.”
- The head of Kherson’s Russian occupation administration, Vladimir Saldo, said early Thursday that Russian authorities have evacuated about 4,000 people from flooded areas and set up temporary accommodation in occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia and Crimea. About 600 square kilometers, or more than 230 square miles, were underwater, he said, according to Reuters. Of that area, 68% is on the Russian-occupied left bank.
- The World Bank said it will undertake a rapid assessment of the damage to the Kakhovka dam following discussions with Ukrainian officials. Its destruction “has many very serious consequences for essential service delivery and the broader environment,” Anna Bjerde, the World Bank’s managing director of operations, said.
Battleground updates
- A looming counteroffensive probably won’t repeat the pattern on last year’s territorial gains, The Washington Post reports. Among the differences are: new Western arms and equipment, a redrawn battle map — especially after this week’s floods — and changes in morale, potentially on both sides as the war draws out.
- The destruction of the dam is changing the geography and topography on the front lines in southern Ukraine, according to analysts at The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank. They said near-infrared imagery shows the flooding is disrupting Russian defensive positions and fortifications on the low-lying eastern side of the Dnieper River, with waters reaching the height of a single-story building in some areas. The amount of heavy equipment lost is unclear.
- International aid groups have been assisting with the evacuations on the Ukrainian-controlled side of the Dnieper River. Selena Kozakijevic, Ukraine area manager for the international aid nonprofit CARE, said she and her team were forced to leave Kherson city by midafternoon Wednesday as hostilities increased.
From our correspondents
Rescue, destruction in flooded Ukrainian region: As the streets of Kherson became rivers after the failure of the Kakhovka dam, the embattled residents of this front-line city resumed the sadly familiar process of leaving their homes with few belongings and their pets, not knowing when they could return, report Heidi Levine and Ruby Mellen.
United Nations Secretary General António Guterres called the deluge a “monumental humanitarian, economic and environmental catastrophe” resulting directly from Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.