Europe

Ukraine’s counteroffensive is underway. Here’s what’s at stake.

By
June 8, 2023 at 11:06 a.m. EDT
ZAPORIZHZHIA REGION, UKRAINE-MAY 24: Ukrainian soldiers from the 1st Tank Battalion on a Soviet -era T-64 tank during practice maneuvers in the fields in the Zaporizhzhia Region on May 24, 2023. (Heidi Levine/For The Washington Post)
5 min

Ukraine launched its long-anticipated counteroffensive late Wednesday, meant to contest Russia’s established front line after months of attritional stalemate across much of the battlefield.

Ahead of the renewed push, even as it took in massive shipments of increasingly sophisticated weapons from Western backers, Kyiv has sought to manage expectations, downplaying the possibility of sweeping gains. Nonetheless, the counterattack begins a new phase of the war.

Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, 2022, with a rapid Russian attack on Kyiv and in the east. By that spring, Russian troops had retreated from the capital and refocused their efforts in the south and east. An initial Ukrainian counteroffensive in the fall regained territory around Kherson and Kupiansk. Since then, the sides have fought a grinding war for incremental gains around the decimated city of Bakhmut and elsewhere. Neither side has made any major territorial progress.

Damage to a major dam in southern Ukraine Tuesday caused massive flooding and evacuations, which decreased the likelihood any offensive would target that region.

As the counteroffensive takes shape, here is what’s at stake.

Key points that Ukraine's counteroffensive could contest

Territory reclaimed by Ukraine in previous counteroffensives

Russian-built fortifications

Russian-controlled area

RUSSIA

BELARUS

POLAND

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Kupiansk

UKRAINE

Lviv

Zaporizhzhia

nuclear

power plant

Bakhmut

Dnipro

Luhansk

Vuhledar

Zaporizhzhia

Donetsk

Area held by

Russian-backed

separatists

since 2014

MOL.

Kherson

Odessa

ROMANIA

‘Land bridge’

Crimea to Russia

Black Sea

CRIMEA

Illegally annexed by

Russia in 2014

Key points that Ukraine's counteroffensive could contest

Territory reclaimed by Ukraine in previous counteroffensives

Russian-built fortifications

RUSSIA

BELARUS

Russian-controlled area

POLAND

Kyiv

Kharkiv

UKRAINE

Kupiansk

Lviv

Zaporizhzhia

nuclear

power plant

Bakhmut

Area held by

Russian-backed

separatists

since 2014

SLOV.

Dnipro

Luhansk

Vuhledar

Zaporizhzhia

Donetsk

HUNG.

RUSSIA

MOL.

Kherson

Mariupol

Melitopol

ROMANIA

Odessa

‘Land bridge’

Crimea to Russia

Black Sea

CRIMEA

Illegally annexed by

Russia in 2014

What to know about Ukraine’s counteroffensive

The latest: The Ukrainian military has launched a long-anticipated counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces, opening a crucial phase in the war aimed at restoring Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty and preserving Western support in its fight against Moscow.

The fight: Ukrainian troops on Wednesday night intensified their attacks on the front line in the southeast region, according to multiple individuals in the country’s armed forces, in a significant push toward Russian-occupied territory.

The frontline: The Washington Post has mapped out the 600-mile front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

How you can help: Here are ways those in the United States can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.

