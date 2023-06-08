Ukraine launched its long-anticipated counteroffensive late Wednesday, meant to contest Russia’s established front line after months of attritional stalemate across much of the battlefield.
Ukraine’s counteroffensive is underway. Here’s what’s at stake.
Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, 2022, with a rapid Russian attack on Kyiv and in the east. By that spring, Russian troops had retreated from the capital and refocused their efforts in the south and east. An initial Ukrainian counteroffensive in the fall regained territory around Kherson and Kupiansk. Since then, the sides have fought a grinding war for incremental gains around the decimated city of Bakhmut and elsewhere. Neither side has made any major territorial progress.
Damage to a major dam in southern Ukraine Tuesday caused massive flooding and evacuations, which decreased the likelihood any offensive would target that region.
As the counteroffensive takes shape, here is what’s at stake.
What to know about Ukraine’s counteroffensive
The latest: The Ukrainian military has launched a long-anticipated counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces, opening a crucial phase in the war aimed at restoring Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty and preserving Western support in its fight against Moscow.
The fight: Ukrainian troops on Wednesday night intensified their attacks on the front line in the southeast region, according to multiple individuals in the country’s armed forces, in a significant push toward Russian-occupied territory.
The frontline: The Washington Post has mapped out the 600-mile front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the United States can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.