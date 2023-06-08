Europe

Satellite images show the devastation from the Kakhovka dam collapse

June 8, 2023 at 2:29 p.m. EDT
Drone video showed extensive flooding in Ukraine's Kherson with houses submerged up to the roofs on June 7 after the Nova Kakhovka dam was destroyed. (Video: Reuters)
The massive flooding that swept southern Ukraine this week after the breach of a major dam on the war’s front line could be seen from space. Before-and-after images from Maxar Technologies satellites show that entire cities and villages were affected. Thousands of people in Kherson region were evacuated from their homes, many of which were submerged by the rushing water from one of Ukraine’s largest reservoirs.

Kherson city, located right on the Dnieper River, was completely flooded. Rescue volunteers on paddle boats and small dinghies cruised through neighborhoods that had turned into rivers to rescue families and pets.

Images over Krinky, another Russian-held town further downstream, showed homes and fields underwater.

Infrared imagery from Copernicus, part of the European Union’s Earth observation program, showed that the dam’s collapse caused the Dnieper to widen considerably downriver.

What to know about Ukraine’s counteroffensive

The latest: The Ukrainian military has launched a long-anticipated counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces, opening a crucial phase in the war aimed at restoring Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty and preserving Western support in its fight against Moscow.

The fight: Ukrainian troops on Wednesday night intensified their attacks on the front line in the southeast region, according to multiple individuals in the country’s armed forces, in a significant push toward Russian-occupied territory.

The frontline: The Washington Post has mapped out the 600-mile front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

How you can help: Here are ways those in the United States can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.

Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war.

