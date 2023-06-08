The massive flooding that swept southern Ukraine this week after the breach of a major dam on the war’s front line could be seen from space. Before-and-after images from Maxar Technologies satellites show that entire cities and villages were affected. Thousands of people in Kherson region were evacuated from their homes, many of which were submerged by the rushing water from one of Ukraine’s largest reservoirs.
Satellite images show the devastation from the Kakhovka dam collapse
Kherson city, located right on the Dnieper River, was completely flooded. Rescue volunteers on paddle boats and small dinghies cruised through neighborhoods that had turned into rivers to rescue families and pets.
Korsunka, a Russian-occupied village about 10 miles from the Kakovkha dam, was also submerged. Flood victims in Russian-seized areas said Wednesday that Russia was not sending help. As towns and villages in Russian-held territory were washed away, residents described being trapped on their roofs with little to eat or drink as the water levels rose.
Images over Krinky, another Russian-held town further downstream, showed homes and fields underwater.
Parts of the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky were also completely submerged.
Infrared imagery from Copernicus, part of the European Union’s Earth observation program, showed that the dam’s collapse caused the Dnieper to widen considerably downriver.
