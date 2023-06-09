Boris Johnson resigns as member of U.K. Parliament over Partygate report

Johnson resigned after receiving a copy of a report about whether he had misled parliament about Downing Street parties that had broken lockdown rules imposed by the government during the coronavirus pandemic — a scandal dubbed “Partygate” in the British press.

LONDON — Boris Johnson, the former British prime minister and a key architect of the “Brexit” movement, has resigned as a member of parliament with immediate effect, according to reports in Britain’s media.

“They have still not produced a shred of evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the [House of Commons],” Johnson said in a statement, according to the BBC.

Johnson stepped down as British prime minister in July 2022, having served in the position for three tumultuous years in which he oversaw not only Britain’s exit from the European Union but also led the country through the pandemic and the fallout from the war in Ukraine.