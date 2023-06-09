The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Boris Johnson resigns as member of U.K. Parliament over Partygate report

June 9, 2023 at 3:33 p.m. EDT
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves his home in London on March 21. (Peter Nicholls/Reuters)
LONDON — Boris Johnson, the former British prime minister and a key architect of the “Brexit” movement, has resigned as a member of parliament with immediate effect, according to reports in Britain’s media.

Johnson resigned after receiving a copy of a report about whether he had misled parliament about Downing Street parties that had broken lockdown rules imposed by the government during the coronavirus pandemic — a scandal dubbed “Partygate” in the British press.

“They have still not produced a shred of evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the [House of Commons],” Johnson said in a statement, according to the BBC.

Johnson stepped down as British prime minister in July 2022, having served in the position for three tumultuous years in which he oversaw not only Britain’s exit from the European Union but also led the country through the pandemic and the fallout from the war in Ukraine.

Johnson, a former journalist who later served as the Mayor of London, remained a member of parliament representing Uxbridge and South Ruislip until Friday.

