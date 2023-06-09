Plane crash children found alive after 40 days in jungle, officials say

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BOGOTA, Colombia — Four young children who went missing last month when their plane crashed in the Amazon rainforest were found alive Friday, Colombia’s minister of defense told The Washington Post. “A joy for the whole country!” Colombian President Gustavo Petro tweeted Friday evening with a photo of the four siblings being treated by responders in jungle camouflage.

The children, aged 13, 9, 4 and 1, survived in the jungle for 40 days. Their mother and two others died in the crash.

Petro had tweeted last month that the children had been found, only to retract the claim. The search continued.

The pilot of the small plane radioed an emergency call on May 1. The aircraft then vanished from tracking radar. Responders later found the crash site and three bodies, identified as the pilot, the children’s mother and another relative.

On May 17, they found an improvised shelter, apparently set up by the children, with they found scissors, hairbands and small footprints.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.

