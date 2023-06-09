Ukraine has launched its long-anticipated counteroffensive, armed with Western weapons and trained in NATO tactics. Ukrainian troops intensified strikes in the southeast on Wednesday, according to four military personnel, including officers, The Washington Post reported.
Ukraine live briefing: Long-anticipated Ukraine counteroffensive is underway
Key developments
- A Ukrainian tank was seen being destroyed in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense on Thursday and independently verified by The Post. An aerial photo of the same scene showed a column of at least six Ukrainian military vehicles, which appear to include German-made Leopard 2 tanks, according to two military analysts.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said “very tough battles” were occurring in the Donetsk region in a nightly address released early Friday. “But there is a result, and I am grateful to everyone who ensures this result!” he said, without elaborating. “Bakhmut — well done. Step by step,” he added.
- Ukraine’s military is armed with a potent U.S. arsenal. Washington has committed 90 Stryker personnel carriers and more than 100 Bradley fighting vehicles. The Strykers and Bradleys are generally faster, more advanced and better protected than the aging Soviet and Russian vehicles that the Ukrainians operate, but are more technically challenging to maintain in the field. The United States has also pledged 31 Abrams tanks, but they will not be ready until September at the earliest.
- The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is still able to pump cooling water from the Kakhovka reservoir despite falling water levels caused by the collapse of the Kakhovka dam, according to Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency. Grossi will travel to the plant next week, according to the IAEA. It is not clear when and at what level the reservoir will stabilize, Grossi said.
- Flooding caused by a breach of the dam could be seen from space, before-and-after satellite images from Maxar Technologies show. Entire cities, including Kherson, and villages were affected, and the water rose to 15 feet in some areas, The Post reported.
Battleground updates
- Air raid sirens blared across Ukraine early Friday. The capital, Kyiv; Odessa; and the Mykolaiv region were among the areas that issued the warnings.
- Eight people were injured after rockets hit Uman, in the Cherkasy region of central Ukraine, on Thursday evening, regional administration head Ihor Taburets said on Telegram. “There were two hits: on an industrial facility and a carwash. In the second case, a fire broke out as a result of the hit,” he said.
- At least one woman was killed while 17 other people were injured by shells in the flooded town of Kherson, said Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukraine’s governor of the area. The injured included two workers from Ukraine’s state emergency services.
Global impact
- The United Kingdom and Sweden scrambled jets to intercept Russian warplanes flying close to NATO and Swedish airspace, the British Royal Air Force said. The Russian aircraft were not complying with international norms, but remained in international airspace and flew in a professional manner, it added.
- Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, expressed “profound concerns” about reports that Russia has been shelling Kherson, as people there flee flooding. The statement was delivered on behalf of the United States and 13 other countries. “We strongly condemn shellings of evacuation areas and call on the Russian Federation to cease such attacks and allow the evacuation teams to safely help the affected civilian population,” it reads.
From our correspondents
Ukraine flood victims ferried to safety; shelling intensifies after dark: All day, rescue crew splashed through waist-deep water to ferry out residents, their pets and belongings to evacuation points, Pamela Constable and Serhii Korolchuk report. Residents of Kherson city, which flooded after the Kakhovka dam collapsed, looked lost and bewildered.
The cause of the catastrophe remained unclear. Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other. But one Ukrainian knew whom she held responsible. “I hate the Russians and I wish a curse on them,” she blurted, and then broke into sobs.
Isobel Koshiw, Alex Horton and Ben Brasch contributed to this report.