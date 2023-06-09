Europe The potent U.S. arsenal for Ukraine’s counteroffensive

Armed with Western weapons and trained in NATO tactics, Ukrainian troops have begun a push into Russian-occupied territory in southeastern Ukraine. Since November, the front lines have been largely stagnant as both sides dug in for a cold winter and muddy spring. But as Russian forces have reinforced their positions, at least one factor may have tipped the state of play in Ukraine’s favor: the provision by Western allies of increasingly sophisticated, highly coveted weapons, some of which could provide serious advantages on the battlefield.

Some of those systems, however, take time and complex logistics to deliver and require lengthy training, meaning they could play more of a role in the months ahead. Here are some of the key weapons the United States has committed in the run-up to the counterattack.

Sophisticated equipment and training

Preparations for the long-awaited counteroffensive have been underway for months, with a substantial focus on consolidating Western arms and equipment, as well as completing the necessary training for operating systems new to many Ukrainian troops. This approach by the United States and Western allies goes beyond flooding the country with equipment; it emphasizes systems that complement one another on the battlefield.

The “combined arms” approach focuses on the idea that armor, infantry, aviation and other capabilities work in concert to protect and enhance one another. This is a key strategy in counteroffensives to overwhelm and exploit weaknesses and gaps in the enemy’s defenses.

M1A2 ABRAMS Main battle tank Length: 25 ft. 11 in. Main armament 120mm gun 42 mph Approx. speed Crew 4 STRYKER Armored personnel carrier 22 ft. 10 in. (Specifications for Stryker M1126) Main armament M2 .50 caliber machine gun or MK19 grenade launcher Approx. speed 60 mph Crew 2 + 9 BRADLEY Infantry fighting vehicle 21 ft. 2 in. (Specifications for M2A4 Bradley) M242 25mm cannon Main armament Approx. speed 38 mph Crew 3 + 7 Sources: U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center M1A2 ABRAMS Main battle tank Length: 25 ft. 11 in. Main armament 120mm gun Approx. speed 42 mph Crew 4 STRYKER Armored personnel carrier 22 ft. 10 in. (Specifications for Stryker M1126) M2 .50 caliber machine gun or MK19 grenade launcher Main armament Approx. speed 60 mph Crew 2 + 9 BRADLEY Infantry fighting vehicle 21 ft. 2 in. (Specifications for M2A4 Bradley) M242 25mm cannon Main armament Aprox. speed 38 mph Crew 3 + 7 Sources: U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center M1A2 ABRAMS Main battle tank STRYKER Armored personnel carrier BRADLEY Infantry fighting vehicle 25 ft. 11 in. 22 ft. 10 in. 21 ft. 2 in. (Specifications for Stryker M1126) (Specifications for M2A4 Bradley) Main armament M2 .50 caliber machine gun or MK19 grenade launcher M242 25mm cannon 120mm gun 42 mph 60 mph Approx. speed 38 mph 4 2 + 9 3 + 7 Crew Sources: U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center M1A2 ABRAMS Main battle tank STRYKER Armored personnel carrier BRADLEY Infantry fighting vehicle Length: 25 ft. 11 in. 22 ft. 10 in. 21 ft. 2 in. (Specifications for Stryker M1126) (Specifications for M2A4 Bradley) Main armament 120mm gun M2 .50 caliber machine gun or MK19 grenade launcher M242 25mm cannon Approx. speed 42 mph 60 mph 38 mph Crew 4 2 + 9 3 + 7 Sources: U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

With that comes the need for substantial vehicle shipments and months of training. Washington has committed 90 Stryker personnel carriers and over 100 Bradley fighting vehicles to help fulfill the combined arms strategy. The Strykers and Bradleys are generally faster, more advanced and better protected than the aging Soviet and Russian vehicles the Ukrainians operate but are more technically challenging to maintain in the field. Strykers are designed to speed infantry into battle, while Bradleys can take on other armored vehicles with their powerful cannons, but have less room for soldiers inside.

The United States has also committed to sending 31 Abrams tanks, which have better armor and advanced systems than Ukrainian tanks. Approximately 200 Ukrainian troops started a 12-week training program in Germany on the tanks in early June, so they won’t be ready for combat until early September at the earliest.

Equipment for close combat

Aside from the initial assault on Kyiv and counteroffensives in the east and south last year, the war in Ukraine has been mostly defined by static trench warfare and distant artillery exchanges.

Counteroffensive operations are much more fluid and up close. To succeed, Ukrainian troops have to move fast to take territory from Russians, putting them much closer to enemy lines.

HUMVEE The High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) is a lightweight, diesel-powered four-wheel drive, air-transportable and air-droppable family of tactical vehicles. Gross vehicle weight 11,500 pounds Engine General Engine Products V8, 6.5-liter turbocharged diesel, 190 horsepower at 3,400 revolutions per minute 105mm howitzer Wheelbase: 10 feet and 10 inches 105mm howitzers are more mobile than the heavier M777 and can be towed from Humvees. Source: U.S. Army HUMVEE The High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) is a lightweight, diesel-powered four-wheel drive, air-transportable and air-droppable family of tactical vehicles. Gross vehicle weight 11,500 pounds Engine General Engine Products V8, 6.5-liter turbocharged diesel, 190 horsepower at 3,400 revolutions per minute 105mm howitzer Wheelbase: 10 feet and 10 inches 105mm howitzers are more mobile than the heavier M777 and can be towed from Humvees. Source: U.S. Army HUMVEE The High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) is a lightweight, diesel-powered four-wheel drive, air-transportable and air-droppable family of tactical vehicles. Gross vehicle weight 11,500 pounds Engine General Engine Products V8, 6.5-liter turbocharged diesel, 190 horsepower at 3,400 revolutions per minute Wheelbase: 10 feet and 10 inches 105mm howitzer 105mm howitzers are more mobile than the heavier M777 and can be towed from Humvees. Source: U.S. Army HUMVEE The High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) is a lightweight, diesel-powered four-wheel drive, air-transportable and air-droppable family of tactical vehicles. Gross vehicle weight 11,500 pounds Engine General Engine Products V8, 6.5-liter turbocharged diesel, 190 horsepower at 3,400 revolutions per minute 105mm howitzer 105mm howitzers are more mobile than the heavier M777 and can be towed from Humvees. Wheelbase: 10 feet and 10 inches Source: U.S. Army

The United States has provided weapons with a range of less than three miles for these operations, including 4,000 TOW missiles. These missiles can either be set up on a heavy tripod or on a Humvee, allowing troops to fire them and quickly depart, to avoid having the enemy strike their position — a technique known as “shoot and scoot.”

Munitions for close-in fighting JAVELIN The FGM-148 Javelin is a man-portable, “fire-and-forget” antitank guided missile (ATGM) system. It was designed to defeat heavily armored vehicles such as main battle tanks and lighter-skinned military vehicles. Range 1.5 miles (Up to 2.8 miles with lightweight command launch unit) 47 in AT4 The AT4 is an 84mm unguided, portable, single-shot recoilless smoothbore weapon. 40 in Range Up to 1.3 miles CARL GUSTAF The Carl Gustaf M4 is an 84mm man-portable recoilless rifle. 37 in Range Up to 1.3 miles TOW The BGM-71A TOW ("Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided") is an antitank missile. TOW replaced smaller missiles and offers a longer effective range, a more powerful warhead and an improved semiautomatic guidance system. Range Up to 1.9 miles 50 in Sources: ODIN; U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center; CSIS; SAAB Munitions for close-in fighting JAVELIN The FGM-148 Javelin is a man-portable, “fire-and-forget” antitank guided missile (ATGM) system. It was designed to defeat heavily armored vehicles such as main battle tanks and lighter-skinned military vehicles. Range 1.5 miles (Up to 2.8 miles with lightweight command launch unit) 47 in AT4 The AT4 is an 84mm unguided, portable, single-shot recoilless smoothbore weapon. Range Up to 1.3 miles 40 in CARL GUSTAF The Carl Gustaf M4 is an 84mm man-portable recoilless rifle. Range Up to 1.3 miles 37 in TOW The BGM-71A TOW ("Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided") is an antitank missile. TOW replaced smaller missiles and offers a longer effective range, a more powerful warhead and an improved semiautomatic guidance system. Range Up to 1.9 miles 50 in Sources: ODIN; U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center; CSIS; SAAB Munitions for close-in fighting JAVELIN The FGM-148 Javelin is a man-portable, “fire-and-forget” antitank guided missile (ATGM) system. It was designed to defeat heavily armored vehicles such as main battle tanks and lighter-skinned military vehicles. Range 1.5 miles (Up to 2.8 miles with lightweight command launch unit) 47 in 40 in AT4 The AT4 is an 84mm unguided, portable, single-shot recoilless smoothbore weapon. Range Up to 1.3 miles 37 in CARL GUSTAF The Carl Gustaf M4 is an 84mm man-portable recoilless rifle. Range Up to 1.3 miles TOW The BGM-71A TOW ("Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided") is an antitank missile. TOW replaced smaller missiles and offers a longer effective range, a more powerful warhead and an improved semiautomatic guidance system. 50 in Range Up to 1.9 miles Sources: ODIN; U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center; CSIS; SAAB Munitions for close-in fighting JAVELIN The FGM-148 Javelin is a man-portable, “fire-and-forget” antitank guided missile (ATGM) system. It was designed to defeat heavily armored vehicles such as main battle tanks and lighter-skinned military vehicles. Range 1.5 miles (Up to 2.8 miles with lightweight command launch unit) 47 in 40 in AT4 The AT4 is an 84mm unguided, portable, single-shot recoilless smoothbore weapon. Range Up to 1.3 miles 37 in CARL GUSTAF The Carl Gustaf M4 is an 84mm man-portable recoilless rifle. Range Up to 1.3 miles TOW The BGM-71A TOW ("Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided") is an antitank missile. TOW replaced smaller missiles and offers a longer effective range, a more powerful warhead and an improved semiautomatic guidance system. 50 in Range Up to 1.9 miles Sources: ODIN; U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center; CSIS; SAAB

The United States has also sent Ukraine 105mm artillery pieces, which trade power and range for ease of transport, making them simpler to move around a shifting battlefield compared with heavier howitzers such as the M777. Other weapons including a trio of anti-armor systems — Javelins, AT4s and Carl Gustaf recoilless rifles — are meant for infantry soldiers to attack vehicles on foot.

M777 HOWITZER The M777 missile system weigh 7,500 lb and need five to nine soldiers to be operated. They can reach as far as 24.9 miles. The United States has sent almost 200 howitzers since April 13. Sources: Federation of American Scientists; U.S. Department of Defense; GlobalSecurity.org 384 M777 HOWITZER The M777 missile system weigh 7,500 lb and need five to nine soldiers to be operated. They can reach as far as 24.9 miles. The United States has sent almost 200 howitzers since April 13. Sources: Federation of American Scientists; U.S. Department of Defense; GlobalSecurity.org M777 HOWITZER The M777 missile system weigh 7,500 lb and need five to nine soldiers to be operated. They can reach as far as 24.9 miles. The United States has sent almost 200 howitzers since April 13. Sources: Federation of American Scientists; U.S. Department of Defense; GlobalSecurity.org M777 HOWITZER The M777 missile system weigh 7,500 lb and need five to nine soldiers to be operated. They can reach as far as 24.9 miles. The United States has sent almost 200 howitzers since April 13. Sources: Federation of American Scientists; U.S. Department of Defense; GlobalSecurity.org

Successful counteroffensive operations require movement through territory enemy soldiers have already primed with physical barriers and minefields, designed to slow down advancing troops and channel them into places they are most vulnerable.

According to Mark Cancian, a senior adviser with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the solution is rushing anti-mine equipment and explosives into the country. The United States has sent Ukraine bomb-resistant vehicles known as MRAPs with mine rollers attached to the front, designed to detonate mines before they can strike the vehicle itself. It has also delivered protective gear and explosives that will help bomb technicians and engineers gather and destroy obstacles and hazards.

MaxxPro MRAP The Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) is a family of vehicles capable of mitigating improvised explosive devices, rocket-propelled grenades, explosively formed penetrators, underbody mines and small arms fire. Combat weight (fully loaded without add-on armor) 34,000-48,000 pounds Engine 370-375 horsepower Mine roller It uses roller gangs that apply pressure to the ground ahead of the host vehicle and detonates the threat before the vehicle and its crew reaches it. Sources: U.S. Army MaxxPro MRAP The Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) is a family of vehicles capable of mitigating improvised explosive devices, rocket-propelled grenades, explosively formed penetrators, underbody mines and small arms fire. Combat weight (fully loaded without add-on armor) 34,000-48,000 pounds Engine 370-375 horsepower Mine roller It uses roller gangs that apply pressure to the ground ahead of the host vehicle and detonates the threat before the vehicle and its crew reaches it. 21 feet and 2 inches Sources: ODIN; U.S. Army MaxxPro MRAP The Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) is a family of vehicles capable of mitigating improvised explosive devices, rocket-propelled grenades, explosively formed penetrators, underbody mines and small arms fire. Combat weight (fully loaded without add-on armor) 34,000-48,000 pounds Engine 370-375 horsepower Mine roller It uses roller gangs that apply pressure to the ground ahead of the host vehicle and detonates the threat before the vehicle and its crew reaches it. 21 feet and 2 inches Sources: ODIN; U.S. Army MaxxPro MRAP The Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) is a family of vehicles capable of mitigating improvised explosive devices, rocket-propelled grenades, explosively formed penetrators, underbody mines and small arms fire. Combat weight (fully loaded without add-on armor) 34,000-48,000 pounds Engine 370-375 horsepower Mine roller It uses roller gangs that apply pressure to the ground ahead of the host vehicle and detonates the threat before the vehicle and its crew reaches it. 21 feet and 2 inches Sources: ODIN; U.S. Army

Noncombat vehicles that Ukraine has received are also crucial, Cancian said. Fuel trucks help keep gas-hungry vehicles from running dry, and transport trucks hauling vehicles including tanks to the front help reduce wear and tear on their tracks. Fleets of recovery trucks also help haul destroyed and damaged vehicles for repair to get back into the fight.

‘Isolate the battlefield’

Weapons such as long-range artillery play an important support role in counteroffensives, Cancian said, by attacking reserves units trying to reach areas of attack.

“The classic situation is you attack a defensive line, they hold you up for a little while, but then they have to rush in reinforcements from other areas,” he said. “And if they can get those in, then they can bog you down, maybe keep you from breaking through, or limit your breakthrough.”

HIMARS The M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is a full-spectrum, wheeled precision strike weapons system. When firing GMLRS-Unitary precision rockets, HIMARS can achieve ranges of about 45 miles. Sources: CSIS; U.S. Army HIMARS The M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is a full-spectrum, wheeled precision strike weapons system. When firing GMLRS-Unitary precision rockets, HIMARS can achieve ranges of about 45 miles. Sources: CSIS; U.S. Army HIMARS The M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is a full-spectrum, wheeled precision strike weapons system. When firing GMLRS-Unitary precision rockets, HIMARS can achieve ranges of about 45 miles. Sources: CSIS; U.S. Army HIMARS The M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is a full-spectrum, wheeled precision strike weapons system. When firing GMLRS-Unitary precision rockets, HIMARS can achieve ranges of about 45 miles. Sources: CSIS; U.S. Army

By using longer-range weapons, the attackers “can isolate the battlefield so the other side can’t bring in any reinforcements.”

Those weapons can also prevent logistics troops from resupplying the defenders, Cancian said.

While the United States has provided HIMARS vehicles that can fire rockets about 50 miles away and some systems that can double that reach, it has denied long-standing Ukrainian requests for missiles that can travel nearly 200 miles, limiting the options for commanders to strike distant targets.