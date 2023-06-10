Ukraine live briefing: Putin derides Ukrainian offensive as ‘failure’ as Kyiv reports small gains

Ukrainian security services on Friday released a recording of a phone conversation that they said was evidence that Russia had sabotaged the Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam. “It wasn’t them,” a voice, described by the Ukrainians as a Russian soldier, says on the recording, using an expletive to refer to the destruction of the dam. “It was our [guys].” A second soldier says, “[Our] sabotage group was there. They wanted to scare [people] with this dam. It didn’t go according to plan. It was more than they had planned.” The United States has not publicly issued any determination about what happened at the dam, or who — if anyone — was responsible, while Russia has claimed without evidence that Ukraine attacked the dam. The dam’s collapse has resulted in a humanitarian crisis in southern Ukraine, forcing thousands to evacuate.