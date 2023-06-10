Ukraine made marginal gains on the front lines, advancing less than a mile in Bakhmut and forcing several dozen Russian troops in the eastern village of Arapivka to flee their positions, according to Ukrainian officials. Kyiv also inched forward in a southeastern town, according to military analysts. Ukraine has not made an official announcement on the counteroffensive. It also previously cautioned that no single action would mark the start of the campaign.
Ukraine live briefing: Putin derides Ukrainian offensive as 'failure' as Kyiv reports small gains
The reports came as Russian President Vladimir Putin said his forces had prevented Ukraine from achieving its goals “in all combat sectors,” according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The ministry also said it had repelled multiple enemy attacks across the front, without addressing the Ukrainian reports of gains.
Key developments
- Ukrainian forces advanced in Bakhmut by about three-quarters of a mile, or 1.2 kilometers, Col. Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesman for Ukraine’s military in the east, told Ukrainian media. He said that gain had occurred as part of a “defensive operation that has been going on for many months.” His remarks came shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said “Bakhmut — well done. Step by step,” in his nightly address.
- There were also marginal gains about three miles south of Velyka Novosilka, a town in southeastern Ukraine, the Washington think tank Institute for the Study of War reported, citing geolocated footage.
- About 90 Russian troops deserted their combat positions in Arapivka, a village in Ukraine’s Luhansk region, Ukraine’s military said Friday.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine had “failed to achieve their goals in all combat sectors.” The Ukrainian failure is “clear as day,” he said Friday, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. The remarks were his first acknowledging the counteroffensive. He told reporters that the Kremlin could say with “absolute certainty” that the campaign had begun.
- Ukrainian security services on Friday released a recording of a phone conversation that they said was evidence that Russia had sabotaged the Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam. “It wasn’t them,” a voice, described by the Ukrainians as a Russian soldier, says on the recording, using an expletive to refer to the destruction of the dam. “It was our [guys].” A second soldier says, “[Our] sabotage group was there. They wanted to scare [people] with this dam. It didn’t go according to plan. It was more than they had planned.” The United States has not publicly issued any determination about what happened at the dam, or who — if anyone — was responsible, while Russia has claimed without evidence that Ukraine attacked the dam. The dam’s collapse has resulted in a humanitarian crisis in southern Ukraine, forcing thousands to evacuate.
Battleground updates
- Russia launched eight missile attacks and 74 airstrikes, and fired 62 salvo rockets at Ukrainian military positions and civilian areas, in the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s military said early Saturday. “Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded civilians,” it said without disclosing the number of casualties.
- Residents of the flooded areas in southern Ukraine under Russian occupation are being allowed to evacuate only if they have Russian passports, Ukraine’s military said early Saturday without evidence.
Global impact
- New Zealand’s national radio broadcaster is investigating how several newswire stories about the war on its website were inappropriately altered. The outlet said it would not comment until its internal investigation is completed. At least four stories were edited to reflect the Kremlin’s claims that Moscow had invaded Kyiv to suppress neo-Nazis in Ukraine and that a pro-West Ukrainian administration had persecuted ethnic Russians, the Guardian reported.
- Iceland will suspend operations of its embassy in Moscow starting Aug. 1, Iceland’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs announced Friday. “At the moment, commercial, cultural or political relations with Russia are at an all-time low,” the statement reads. “Hence, maintaining operations of the embassy of Iceland in Moscow is no longer justifiable.” The statement notes that the suspension of embassy operations does not mean Iceland is severing diplomatic relations with Russia.
- The Dutch Supreme Court ruled that artifacts held by an Amsterdam museum should be sent back to Ukraine, instead of Russian-occupied Crimea. The items include bronze swords, golden helmets and precious gems. They were on display at the Allard Pierson Museum in Amsterdam on loan from museums in Crimea, when Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea in 2014. Since then, the Ukrainian government and four Crimean museums have been engaged in a legal tug-of-war over where the artifacts should be repatriated to, the Associated Press reported.
From our correspondents
Ukraine presses counteroffensive as flood evacuations continue in south: In the 36 hours since the start of Ukraine’s counterattack, senior Ukrainian officials have been silent on whether there have been any significant gains, Isobel Koshiw and Francesca Ebel report.
The counteroffensive unfolded as Ukraine’s beleaguered emergency services and Russian occupying authorities struggled to respond to a deepening humanitarian crisis in the southern Kherson region, where devastating floods followed the collapse of the Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam this week.