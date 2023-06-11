Scotland’s ex-leader Sturgeon taken into custody in party funding inquiry

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Scotland’s former first minister Nicola Sturgeon was taken into custody for questioning on Sunday as part of a police investigation into her ruling party’s finances. The inquiry is focused on the potential misuse of hundreds of thousands of pounds raised by the Scottish National Party, the largest political party in Scotland.

Police Scotland, the national force, said in a statement that a 52-year-old woman was “arrested” and was being held for questioning. The BBC and a spokesperson for the former leader confirmed that it was Sturgeon who was detained.

She served as first minister for eight years before her sudden resignation earlier this year.

Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell, was taken in for questioning in April and released without charge. Police have searched the pair’s home in Glasgow, as well as the party headquarters.

Some members of her party, including its former treasurer, Colin Beattie, have been taken into custody by Police Scotland and later released.

When Sturgeon announced her resignation in February, she cited concerns about her role as a polarizing figure in a nation divided over its future. She spearheaded an ultimately unsuccessful campaign for Scotland’s independence from the United Kingdom.

Her move to step down sparked a race for succession among key party leaders, with Humza Yousaf assuming the position.

