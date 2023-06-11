Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky says counteroffensive commanders are in ‘positive mood’

Ukraine’s military appeared to be carrying out attacks on at least four fronts on Saturday, according to analysts at the Institute for the Study of War, including near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; around the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut; on the border between the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions; and in the western Zaporizhzhia region. The D.C.-based think tank cited geolocated footage for some of the activity. The Washington Post was unable to independently verify the reports.