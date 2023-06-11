Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky says counteroffensive commanders are in ‘positive mood’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says his military commanders are in a “positive mood” as a long-anticipated counteroffensive gets underway.
Key developments
- Zelensky publicly confirmed for the first time the start of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, but he would not reveal details Saturday about what stage the fight is in. He said he is in daily contact with military commanders on the front lines. “Appropriate counteroffensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine,” he said. “I believe we will certainly feel all this.”
- French President Emmanuel Macron has called on his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, to put an end to drone deliveries that are supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine. Macron made the plea in a 90-minute phone call Saturday, Reuters reported. In its own readout of the talks, Tehran said Raisi declared that Iran has a “firm policy of opposing war” and considers diplomacy “the best solution.”
- The last reactor still operating at Europe’s largest nuclear plant in Ukraine has been put into a “cold shutdown” as a precaution after the collapse last week of the Kakhovka dam, Ukrainian energy officials said. “It is necessary to do this due to the potential threat of violation of nuclear and radiation safety of its operation due to the destruction of the [dam],” state power company Energoatom said on Telegram.
Battleground updates
- Three people were killed in airstrikes in the Black Sea city of Odessa on Saturday, according to Ukrainian officials. Zelensky said more than 20 people were injured in the attacks, which he blamed on Russian missiles and Iranian-supplied Shahed drones.
- Ukraine’s military appeared to be carrying out attacks on at least four fronts on Saturday, according to analysts at the Institute for the Study of War, including near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; around the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut; on the border between the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions; and in the western Zaporizhzhia region. The D.C.-based think tank cited geolocated footage for some of the activity. The Washington Post was unable to independently verify the reports.
Global impact
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced about $375 million in new military aid during a surprise visit on Saturday to the Ukrainian capital, along with about $7.5 million to help with the humanitarian response to the collapse of the Kakhovka dam. Separately, Ottawa said it was seizing a Russian-registered cargo plane at the Toronto airport as part of sanctions against Moscow. It also unveiled new sanctions against 24 people “in direct response to Russia’s attempts to destroy Ukraine’s cultural sites, institutions and identity.”
- Britain committed about $20 million in aid for people affected by flooding from the dam collapse, according to a news release. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office is sending boats, community water filters, water pumps and waders to Ukraine to help with rescue efforts.
From our correspondents
Political risks rise for Putin as Ukraine's counteroffensive begins: As Ukraine begins its counteroffensive, the political risks for Russian President Vladimir Putin are increasing, Catherine Belton and Francesca Ebel report.
“What were the aims announced at the beginning of the special military operation?” asked an influential member of the Russian parliament, Konstantin Zatulin, who is close to top intelligence officials, using the Kremlin’s term for the war. “You all remember — denazification, demilitarization, neutrality for Ukraine and the defense of the residents of Donetsk and Luhansk. On which of these points have we reached results today? Not one.”