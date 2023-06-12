Philippines’ most active volcano spews lava, prompting thousands to flee

The most active volcano in the Philippines, Mount Mayon, is spewing lava and sulfuric gas, raising fears of an explosion and prompting thousands of residents to flee.
The volcano started exhibiting increased activity over the weekend, which continued into Monday evening local time. Authorities placed the Albay province under a state of emergency Friday to allow for quicker distribution and utilization of disaster relief funds should the volcano erupt.
Officials raised the alert status of the volcano to Level 3 on a five-step scale on Thursday, indicating that a dangerous eruption is possible in the coming days or weeks.
Albay province community leaders are discussing setting up more relocation sites and permanent housing for families affected by the evacuations.
The Philippines, which lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, is home to around 300 volcanoes, of which 24 are active. Mount Mayon, known for its picturesque conical shape, is one of them. It last erupted violently in 2018, when the volcano was placed at an alert Level 4 and more than 74,000 people were evacuated.