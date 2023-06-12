Philippines’ most active volcano spews lava, prompting thousands to flee

The Philippines' most active volcano, Mount Mayon, prompted thousands of evacuations as it continues to spew lava and sulfuric gas. (Video: AP)

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The most active volcano in the Philippines, Mount Mayon, is spewing lava and sulfuric gas, raising fears of an explosion and prompting thousands of residents to flee. Residents within the seven-kilometer (4.3-mile) radius of the volcano were placed under “preparedness status” and should be ready to evacuate at any time, the Albay Provincial Information Office announced Monday. More than 12,600 people have already left the farming communities within a six-kilometer (3.7-mile) radius of the volcano as of Monday.

The volcano started exhibiting increased activity over the weekend, which continued into Monday evening local time. Authorities placed the Albay province under a state of emergency Friday to allow for quicker distribution and utilization of disaster relief funds should the volcano erupt.

Smoke billows out of the Philippines' most active volcano, Mount Mayon, as tens of thousands were alerted to be prepared to evacuate the area in case it erupts. (Video: Reuters)

Officials raised the alert status of the volcano to Level 3 on a five-step scale on Thursday, indicating that a dangerous eruption is possible in the coming days or weeks.

Albay province community leaders are discussing setting up more relocation sites and permanent housing for families affected by the evacuations.

The Philippines, which lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, is home to around 300 volcanoes, of which 24 are active. Mount Mayon, known for its picturesque conical shape, is one of them. It last erupted violently in 2018, when the volcano was placed at an alert Level 4 and more than 74,000 people were evacuated.

GiftOutline Gift Article