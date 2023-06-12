Ukraine has liberated the villages of Makarivka and Blahodatne in the southeastern Donetsk region, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Telegram, marking what may be the country’s first gains in its long-anticipated counteroffensive. The Washington Post could not confirm whether Russian troops remain in either area. Ukrainian forces continue their attacks around the city of Bakhmut and have advanced slightly in a northern suburb, Maliar added.
Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv claims gains in counteroffensive; U.S. musician arrested on drug charges in Russia
Russia has arrested an American expatriate on drug charges, according to the U.S. State Department.
Key developments
- The arrested American has been identified as Michael Travis Leake, who is detained in Moscow, a State Department spokesperson said, adding that embassy officials were present for his arraignment over the weekend. Leake is reportedly a musician and stands accused of selling drugs, a Russian court document said. This is the third high-profile arrest of an American in Russia since the invasion of Ukraine. It follows the detentions of journalist Evan Gershkovich of the Wall Street Journal and basketball player Brittney Griner, who was later released.
- The territorial gain by Ukraine was confirmed by the Institute for the Study of War in an analysis noting that this was not yet a “breakthrough.” In confirming the start of the counteroffensive, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last week that his military commanders were in a “positive mood.” Ukrainian military officials have repeatedly refused to share details to maintain the element of surprise.
- Representatives of the International Criminal Court have visited the Kherson region, following the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, Zelensky said in his nightly address. Ukraine has blamed the dam’s collapse on Russia and requested the ICC’s prosecutor to investigate what it has described as an “ecocide.”
Battleground updates
- Shelling and explosions were reported in the Russian-occupied towns of Tokmak and Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region of southeastern Ukraine, local leader Vladimir Rogov said on Telegram, adding that Ukrainian forces were trying to advance in the area. The fighting is “tough,” he added.
- Russian forces fired on evacuation boats in flooded Kherson, killing three and injuring 10 civilians, its regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram. A group of 21 people were leaving the Russian-occupied area across the Dnieper River at the time of the attack, he added. The Kherson region has been badly affected by flooding since the destruction of the nearby Kakhovka dam.
- One-third of nearly 63,000 shelters surveyed by Ukrainian authorities are either shut down or unusable, the country’s emergency services department said on Facebook. The survey was initiated after Kyiv residents, including a child, were killed by debris in an attack during which the nearest shelter was closed.
Analysis from our correspondents
Ukraine’s counteroffensive may dictate the fate of the war: The long-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive appears to be underway, writes Ishaan Tharoor, with operations ongoing on at least three fronts: around the besieged city of Bakhmut that Russia had earlier claimed to capture; in the country’s southeastern Donetsk region; and into parts of the Zaporizhzhia region, which is under Russian control.
Western weapons and firepower have bolstered Ukraine’s capabilities, but experts predict the fighting is likely to drag on. “The offensive will play out over weeks, and likely months,” tweeted Michael Kofman, director of the Russia Studies Program at the Center for Naval Analyses. He added that this is not something that can be judged from a few days of fighting.