Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv claims gains in counteroffensive; U.S. musician arrested on drug charges in Russia

The arrested American has been identified as Michael Travis Leake, who is detained in Moscow, a State Department spokesperson said, adding that embassy officials were present for his arraignment over the weekend. Leake is reportedly a musician and stands accused of selling drugs, a Russian court document said. This is the third high-profile arrest of an American in Russia since the invasion of Ukraine. It follows the detentions of journalist Evan Gershkovich of the Wall Street Journal and basketball player Brittney Griner, who was later released.