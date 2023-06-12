World leaders mark death of Berlusconi, Italy’s polarizing ex-prime minister

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age of 86. Italy’s flamboyant former prime minister had been a fixture of European politics, business and sports since the 1990s. On Monday, after Italian media reported that Berlusconi died at San Raffaele hospital in Milan — where he had previously been treated for a lung infection linked to his ongoing blood cancer — world leaders began to issue statements about him and his long and controversial political career.

Here are some of their reactions.

Giorgia Meloni

In a video shared on Twitter, Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s prime minister, praised Berlusconi as a “fighter” who changed Italy.

“He was a man who had never been afraid to defend his convictions, and it was exactly that courage and determination that made him one of the most influential men in the history of Italy, that allowed him to make real breakthroughs in the world of politics, communications, business,” she said. “With him, Italy learned that it should never have limits imposed on it. It learned that it should never give up. With him, we have fought, won and lost many battles. And for him, too, we will bring home the goals that we set ourselves together. Farewell, Silvio.”

Matteo Salvini

When populist politician Matteo Salvini took over the far-right League party in Italy, he was seen as a direct competitor to Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party for the hearts and minds of conservative Italians skeptical of the European Union.

Following news of Berlusconi’s death, Salvini, now Italy’s deputy prime minister and minister of infrastructure and transport, was effusive in his praise of the man known in Italy as Il Cavaliere, or the Knight.

Berlusconi was “a GREAT ITALIAN,” a “great friend” and “one of the greatest ever, in all fields, from all points of view, without equal,” Salvini said in an Instagram post.

“You have done so much for Italy and for the Italians. You leave a void that is difficult to fill. Starting today we will dedicate all our efforts and all our engagement to continue the thousand roads that you first saw and traced,” Salvini continued.

“I’m broken and I rarely cry. Today is one of those days,” he said.

Viktor Orban

Hungary’s far-right prime minister, Viktor Orban, called Berlusconi a “great fighter” and “my friend” in a tweet shortly after the news of Berlusconi’s death emerged.

Gone is the great fighter. pic.twitter.com/vH6OgxbiE2 — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) June 12, 2023

Roberta Metsola

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola described Berlusconi in a tweet as a “fighter who led the center-right and has been a key player in politics in Italy and Europe for generations.”

“Father, entrepreneur, [member of the European Parliament], prime minister, senator. He has left his mark and will not be forgotten. Thank you, Silvio,” she added.

Mark Rutte

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte described Berlusconi as “a strong personality” in a tweet about the news.

Rutte was first elected prime minister in the Netherlands in 2010, during Berlusconi’s third stint as Italy’s prime minister, which lasted from 2008 to 2011. “He was the first Italian prime minister I worked with, and I will remember him as a striking and passionate politician,” Rutte said.

With the death of Silvio Berlusconi, Italy has lost a strong personality. He was the first Italian prime minister I worked with, and I will remember him as a striking and passionate politician. I have conveyed my condolences to @GiorgiaMeloni on behalf of the Dutch government.… — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) June 12, 2023

Stefano Pitrelli contributed to this report.

