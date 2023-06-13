The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

India-controlled Kashmir hit by a 5.4 magnitude earthquake, no damage reported, officials say

June 13, 2023 at 5:22 a.m. EDT

NEW DELHI — An earthquake struck the eastern India-controlled Kashmir region Tuesday, sending tremors throughout New Delhi and parts of northern India.

The quake had a 5.4 magnitude and its epicenter was in Doda, a small town in India-controlled Jammu and Kashmir, according to India’s National Center for Seismology. The quake was at a depth of 6 kilometers (3.7 miles).

Officials said there were no reports of immediate damage.

The earthquake was also felt in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir and in Pakistan.

The region has a history of powerful earthquakes.

In 2005, a magnitude 7.6 quake in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir left more than 75,000 people dead.

Kashmir, a predominantly Muslim region, is divided between India and Pakistan but both claim it in its entirety. Most people in the Indian-held part resent the presence of hundreds of thousands of Indian troops and want independence or a merger with Pakistan.

