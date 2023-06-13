India-controlled Kashmir hit by a 5.4 magnitude earthquake, no damage reported, officials say

NEW DELHI — An earthquake struck the eastern India-controlled Kashmir region Tuesday, sending tremors throughout New Delhi and parts of northern India.
Officials said there were no reports of immediate damage.
The earthquake was also felt in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir and in Pakistan.
The region has a history of powerful earthquakes.
In 2005, a magnitude 7.6 quake in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir left more than 75,000 people dead.
Kashmir, a predominantly Muslim region, is divided between India and Pakistan but both claim it in its entirety. Most people in the Indian-held part resent the presence of hundreds of thousands of Indian troops and want independence or a merger with Pakistan.