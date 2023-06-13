About 100 dead in Nigeria after boat carrying wedding guests capsizes

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A boat carrying passengers returning from a wedding capsized on the Niger River early Monday, according to local media, and passengers were still reported missing Tuesday. “About 100 people died” in the accident, a police spokesperson told the Associated Press. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The passengers were reportedly returning from an Egboti village wedding in Nigeria’s Niger state when the boat sank in neighboring Kwara, near the town of Patigi. The boat had been “suddenly overpowered by river waves and smashed against a tree,” according to a local daily, the Nigerian Tribune.

Regional authorities shared their condolences on social media. “The Governor sends his heartfelt condolences to the people of these communities and those from other states,” Rafiu Ajakaye, chief press secretary for the Kwara state governor, said in a statement.

The exact number of dead passengers is unknown. Ajakaye wrote that “dozens” were feared killed in the accident, with “many others” still missing. Rescue efforts and the search for survivors have been ongoing since Monday night, according to Ajakaye’s statement.

In 2021, a boat with 160 passengers capsized on the same river.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article