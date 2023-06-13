Three killed in Nottingham, England, amid van attack

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — Three people were killed in the central English city of Nottingham on Tuesday, police said, adding that they have detained an unnamed suspect and are treating the deaths as connected. Police were called to a residential area near the city center just after 4 a.m. local time “where two people were found dead in the street,” they said in a statement. They said another male victim was found dead about two miles away.

Officers also responded to a third incident close by “where a van had attempted to run over three people.” They are being treated in a hospital.

Nottinghamshire police did not indicate a motive for the killings but said they had detained a 31-year-old man on “suspicion of murder.”

“This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people,” Chief Constable Kate Meynell said in a statement. “We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody.”

Three people were killed in the central English city of Nottingham on June 13, police said. A 31-year-old man was detained on “suspicion of murder.” (Video: Reuters, Photo: Jacob King, AP/Reuters)

Meynell urged the public to be patient and said a number of roads in the city would remain closed. “This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened,” she added.

Advertisement

Local lawmaker Alex Norris tweeted: “Awful news for our city to wake up to today. Our community’s thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. Our gratitude is with our blue light responders for their work today also.”

The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, also said he was sending his “thoughts to all those affected and to the emergency services who are responding,” the BBC reported.

Nottingham has a population of about 300,000 and sits in the country’s Midlands. The incident occurred close to the city’s university and central railway station. Images showed police had cordoned off streets in the city center, although nearby shops remained open.

GiftOutline Gift Article