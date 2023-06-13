Ukraine live briefing: Deadly missile attack hits residential building in Zelensky’s hometown

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Civilians were killed in an overnight attack on a residential building in the city of Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown, according to a regional governor.

Three people were killed and another 25 injured after Russian missiles hit a residence in Kryvyi Rih, the Dnipropetrovsk regional governor, Serhiy Lysak, said in a Telegram post early Tuesday. Nineteen of the injured were hospitalized. Lysak added that four more people were injured at another location in the city.

Criticizing army is a crime in Russia — but not for mercenary boss Prigozhin : Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group mercenary force, is flouting two political taboos in Russia: speaking ill of the establishment, and displaying political ambitions that could be seen as a challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But somehow, Prigozhin appears to be getting away with both, as The Post’s Mary Ilyushina reports. Prigozhin has recently criticized top military officials, including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. And he has given speeches and held news conferences across the country, raising questions over possible political ambitions.