Ukraine live briefing: Deadly missile attack hits residential building in Zelensky’s hometown

Civilians were killed in an overnight attack on a residential building in the city of Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown, according to a regional governor.
Key developments
- Three people were killed and another 25 injured after Russian missiles hit a residence in Kryvyi Rih, the Dnipropetrovsk regional governor, Serhiy Lysak, said in a Telegram post early Tuesday. Nineteen of the injured were hospitalized. Lysak added that four more people were injured at another location in the city.
- Biden is expected to discuss an upcoming NATO summit in Lithuania as he hosts Stoltenberg. The pair will also discuss NATO allies’ “support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s brutal war of aggression,” according to the White House. The meeting was scheduled for Monday but delayed after Biden had lingering pain from a root canal.
- A successful counteroffensive could strengthen Ukraine’s “position at any negotiating table,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said to journalists Monday. It could push “Putin to finally focus on negotiating an end to the war that he started. And in that sense, it can actually bring peace closer, not put it further away,” he said. Blinken, speaking alongside Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, said Washington would “maximize” support for Ukraine.
- Ukraine said it liberated seven villages in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions over the past week, according to a statement shared by Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar on Telegram, in what may be the country’s first gains in its long-anticipated counteroffensive. The Washington Post could not confirm whether Russian troops remain in either area.
From our correspondents
Criticizing army is a crime in Russia — but not for mercenary boss Prigozhin: Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group mercenary force, is flouting two political taboos in Russia: speaking ill of the establishment, and displaying political ambitions that could be seen as a challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
But somehow, Prigozhin appears to be getting away with both, as The Post’s Mary Ilyushina reports. Prigozhin has recently criticized top military officials, including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. And he has given speeches and held news conferences across the country, raising questions over possible political ambitions.