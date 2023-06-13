Syria says Israeli airstrikes over southwest Damascus wounded soldier and caused damage

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Israel, which has vowed to stop Iranian entrenchment next door, has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets in government-controlled parts of neighboring Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges them.

The last suspected Israeli airstrike on Syria was on May 29, targeting locations in the vicinity of Damascus. Israel has also targeted the international airport in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo several times this past year, often putting it out of commission.