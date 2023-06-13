Chinese man arrested over anti-US graffiti at US Consulate in Hong Kong, police say

HONG KONG — Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested a man who allegedly spray-painted graffiti on the wall and gate of the U.S. Consulate, according to media reports and the police.
The vandalism comes amid a deterioration in US-Chinese relations as the nations clash over trade issues and tensions over Taiwan, a self-governed island that China claims is part of its territory.
Police said that they received a report at 5.22 a.m. from the consulate reporting the vandalism. They arrested a 47-year-old man surnamed Wen from mainland China on suspicion of criminal damage.
Offenders found guilty of destroying or damaging property could face a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail.
The consulate did not immediately comment when contacted by The Associated Press.
The graffiti was removed by late Tuesday morning.