German government to present 1st national security strategy to address growing threats

BERLIN — Germany is unveiling its first comprehensive national security strategy Wednesday in Berlin as part of an effort to address what it views as growing military, economic and social threats to the country.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and four of his top ministers are due to present the new strategy, which has been months in the making. It is seen as a centerpiece of his three-party governing coalition.