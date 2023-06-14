Russia ‘most significant threat’ in Germany’s new national security strategy

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BERLIN — Germany’s long-delayed first national security strategy was released Wednesday describing Russia as its most significant current threat to peace and security in Europe but providing few concrete steps — or new funding — for dealing with the emerging defense challenges. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Under the tagline “robust, resilient, sustainable,” the strategy lays out Germany’s foreign policy and security priorities in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It covers topics including China and the security of energy and raw materials but said that due to demands on public finances, Berlin would try to implement its strategy “at no additional cost to the overall federal budget.”

“The National Security Strategy, to make it clear, is not an end point, but a starting point,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a news conference to launch the document.

Germany announced a “Zeitenwende” or turning point in its security strategy following Russia’s invasion last year. It broke the taboo of sending arms to Ukraine and declared a new nearly $110 billion special fund for defense, but has still been criticized for not sufficiently adapting to the new European security reality.

The much anticipated security strategy appeared to do little to change expectations on Wednesday, and was met with a muted reaction in Berlin. The document reiterated Germany’s commitment under NATO that it would spend 2 percent of its gross domestic product on defense, but qualified that would be done as “an average over a multiyear period.”

“The strategy doesn’t really provide the kind of new, clear vision for or of Germany which many partners were hoping for, and which the country needs,” said Benjamin Tallis, a senior research fellow at the German Council on Foreign Relations. “That means continued reactive rather than proactive policy and an ongoing lack of real strategic thinking.”

Initially planned before the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion last year, the document has been held up by internal wrangling between Germany’s three-party coalition government. Plans for a U.S.-style National Security Council that would centralize decision-making were abandoned due to disagreements over where in government it would be situated.

In Wednesday’s news conference, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock defended that decision saying the current system was best for Germany given it does not have a presidential political system. Her party had objected to more power being put in the hands of Scholz’s Chancellery.

The plan outlined aims to properly equip the army, known as the Bundeswehr, and “bolster investments in critical-infrastructure protection, cyber capabilities, effective diplomacy, civil protection, stabilising our partners, and dedicated humanitarian assistance and development cooperation.”

But without extra funding, they will remain “aspirations,” said Tallis.

On China, the paper reiterated Berlin’s view of Beijing as “a partner, competitor and systemic rival.”

“We have observed that rivalry and competition have increased in the past years,” it said. The National Security Strategy is expected to be followed by a more detailed China strategy later this year.

