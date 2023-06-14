59 dead, 104 rescued after boat carrying migrants sinks off Greek coast

At least 59 people died after a vessel carrying migrants from Libya to Italy sank, Greek authorities said Wednesday — with fears that more people are missing at sea.
A coast guard official confirmed the death toll and said a large-scale search operation was continuing. “We don’t have exactly the number of the persons who were onboard,” said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized as a spokesperson, adding that “many people” were believed to be onboard.
The sinking adds to the high number of people who have drowned crossing the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa to Europe this year so far.
According to the U.N. International Organization for Migration, 441 migrants died in the Central Mediterranean in the first quarter of 2023, making it the deadliest first quarter since 2017.