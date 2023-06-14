Police investigating spray attack in Japanese department store restroom, suspect at large

TOKYO — Police in the western Japanese city of Osaka said Wednesday they are searching for a suspect who sprayed an unknown liquid on several women inside a department store, causing pain to their faces and eyes.
At least six other people also had the unidentified liquid sprayed on their faces and had eye sores and other minor irritation, but none of them was seriously injured, police said.
Police are searching for the suspect, believed to be in their 30s. Kyodo News reported that the suspect is believed to be a woman.