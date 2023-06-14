Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is pushing for tougher sanctions on missile components following an attack on his hometown of Kryvyi Rih that killed 12 people and injured more than 30. Local officials declared Wednesday a day of mourning.
Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky pushes tougher sanctions on missile parts after hometown attacked
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- Zelensky said some 50 components — mostly microelectronics — in one of the missiles that struck Kryvyi Rih were produced in countries outside Russia. It is less expensive, he said, to cut off the supply of components than to spend money on air defense.
- President Biden met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the Oval Office on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of a summit in Lithuania next month, during which NATO members are expected to discuss how to provide long-term military assistance to Ukraine. The Biden administration on Tuesday said it would send Ukraine another $325 million in military equipment from U.S. stockpiles.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday met with Russian military bloggers and correspondents. He claimed the Kremlin might try to seize more Ukrainian territory bordering Russia to create a “sanitary zone,” but added there was currently “no need” for another troop mobilization. He also threatened to pull out of a Black Sea grain deal.
- The Ukrainian counteroffensive is taking place in at least three directions, according to analysts at the Institute for the Study of War, including around the long-contested city of Bakhmut and along the border between the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Ukrainian troops made “further limited territorial gains” on Tuesday, the D.C.-based think tank said, in some cases advancing a couple hundred meters.
Global impact
- Russians are almost evenly split between those who think that the invasion of Ukraine has been beneficial or done more harm, according to a new poll by the Russian-based Levada Center in collaboration with the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. There is more of a sense that it has been successful since Russia’s recent gains in Bakhmut, the survey found. Measuring public opinions is difficult in places like Russia where authorities clamp down on any dissent.
- A misinformation campaign about the war has been targeting European states since spring 2022, according to Viginum, a service run by France’s General Secretariat for Defense and National Security to fight fake news and online foreign interference. The campaign’s main objective is to discredit Western support for Ukraine, Viginum said in a report published on Tuesday.
From our correspondents
As Kyiv’s counteroffensive heats up, Washington holds its breath: After 16 months of war, and with billions of dollars’ worth of advanced weapons sent, Kyiv’s Western backers are hoping Ukrainian troops can make some strategic gains as they launch a long-awaited counteroffensive, writes Karen DeYoung.
“Everybody’s hopeful that, you know, you’d see overwhelming success,” U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters last week.
David L. Stern contributed to this report.