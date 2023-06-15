Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over ‘Partygate,’ lawmakers conclude

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — An investigation by British lawmakers concluded that Boris Johnson, while serving as prime minister, “deliberately misled” the House of Commons in answering questions about a series of alcohol-fueled parties at 10 Downing Street during the strict pandemic lockdowns ordered by his own government. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight A report released on Thursday by Parliament’s Privileges Committee, which has been investigating Johnson for a year, was scathing, finding that the former prime minister knowingly misled Parliament not once but twice.

His fellow lawmakers also castigated Johnson as being “complicit in the campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation of the Committee.”

After seeing a draft of the committee report last week, Johnson resigned from the House of Common “with immediate effect.”

Using language many in Britain called “Trumpian,” Johnson condemned the investigation as a “kangaroo court.” Johnson assault is undercut by the fact that the committee has a majority of lawmakers from his own Conservative Party.

Advertisement

In a blistering resignation letter on Friday, Johnson maintained “I did not lie,” and said he was “bewildered and appalled” at being “forced out.”

“I am not alone in thinking that there is a witch hunt underway, to take revenge for Brexit and ultimately to reverse the 2016 referendum result,” he wrote.

Johnson’s premiership was undone by the scandal known as “Partygate” — a string of government gatherings that took place when pandemic restrictions barred most socializing and even kept people from funerals. Johnson himself was fined by police for attending one party — a birthday celebration hosted by his wife — and so was current prime minister Rishi Sunak.

But it wasn’t just the parties that got Johnson in trouble — it was his answers to Parliament about whether the parties happened at all, and, if so, whether he knew they broke the rules.

Advertisement

Johnson was the first British leader in recent history to be found to have intentionally misled his colleagues. Telling lies in the House of Commons is considered a serious career-ending transgression that can lead to suspension or expulsion from Westminster.

If Johnson had not resigned from Parliament last week, the committee was prepared to recommend a suspension of 90 days, a remarkable slap down, which could have led to his recall.

Johnson’s resignation preempted such a punishment, while also triggering a special election in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Gift this article Gift Article