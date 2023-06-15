Ukraine live briefing: U.S. defense secretary in Brussels for meetings on Ukraine

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is in Brussels on Thursday to host a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which includes leaders from dozens of countries assisting Kyiv’s war efforts.
Key developments
- The U.S. defense secretary’s meetings on Thursday and a separate gathering of NATO defense ministers on Friday come amid hopes by Kyiv’s Western backers that Ukrainian forces can make rapid strategic gains in their long-awaited counteroffensive, The Washington Post reports.
- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference on Wednesday that Ukraine was “making advances and liberating more land,” but that it wasn’t clear whether the counteroffensive would be a turning point for the war.
Battleground updates
- Ukrainian forces are making grinding advances in several directions in the early stages of their counteroffensive, according to officials. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said troops have advanced between 200 to 500 meters around the long-contested eastern city of Bakhmut and 300 to 350 meters in parts of the Zaporizhzhia region. “Our troops are moving in conditions of extremely fierce battles, aviation and artillery superiority of the enemy,” she wrote on Telegram. The Post was unable to independently verify those claims.
- The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Rafael Mariano Grossi, is set to visit Europe’s largest nuclear reactor near the front lines in Zaporizhzhia in coming days. A planned visit Wednesday was delayed by heavy fighting in the area. Citing a Russian official, Reuters reported that Grossi was likely to visit as soon as Thursday. The International Atomic Energy Agency has repeatedly warned of the potential for a radioactive disaster at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant because of increasing combat.
Global impact
- The Australian government passed legislation Thursday to curtail plans by Russia to build a new embassy in the capital, Canberra, alongside Parliament. “The government has received very clear security advice as to the risk presented by a new Russian presence so close to Parliament House,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said at a news conference. The site has been subject to long-running litigation; a top court ruled last month that an eviction notice issued by local authorities was invalid.
- The United States has sent Air Force F-22 Raptors to the Middle East to counter what military officials described as increasingly “unsafe and unprofessional behavior” by Russian aircraft in the region. “Their regular violation of agreed upon airspace deconfliction measures increases the risk of escalation or miscalculation,” Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, commander of U.S. Central Command, said in a statement.
From our correspondents
Zaporizhzhia steel plant refuses to bend to Russian attacks: Workers at a steel plant near the front lines of a counteroffensive in southeastern Ukraine aren’t cowed by the air raid sirens that regularly sound as they’re working with the molten metal at temperatures up to 1,100 degrees Celsius, Adam Taylor reports.
“People just adapted,” 29-year-old Oleksii Klashnik said. He and other steelworkers wore protective vests along with their heatproof outfits. The plant has never been hit, Klashnik added, but “you can definitely hear the explosions in the city.”