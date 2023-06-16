Ukraine live briefing: NATO officials meet as Ukraine claims small counteroffensive gains Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, right, looks on as U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin addresses a meeting of countries seeking to provide aid to Ukraine at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday. (Virginia Mayo/AP)

Senior officials from NATO members and partner countries are in Brussels for a second day of defense ministerial meetings. On the first day of the program, the United States and its allies were briefed by Ukrainian officials, discussed F-16 training plans for Ukrainian pilots and talked about efforts to help Kyiv maintain German tanks.

The meeting comes as Ukraine continues its counteroffensive, which U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, predicted would be a long and violent fight.

Key developments

Ukraine's counteroffensive will probably require "a considerable amount of time" and come at a high cost, Milley told reporters Thursday. Speaking next to Milley, Austin noted that photographs of Western combat vehicles damaged in battle have cropped up but said Ukrainian forces are able to recover and repair the equipment. Ukrainian officials have said their forces have made small gains, of up to 40 square miles, and liberated seven small villages in the country's southeast. The claims could not be verified independently.

U.S. lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill that would authorize using confiscated Russian assets to pay for aid to Ukraine and help finance the country's reconstruction. The bill aims to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay for the damage caused by his invasion, "not U.S. taxpayers," the lawmakers said

Sweden will probably not join NATO before next month's gathering of the military alliance, said Jeff Flake, the U.S. ambassador to Turkey. His remarks, in an interview with Axios, come as Turkey continues its opposition to Sweden's membership, saying Stockholm has been too lenient toward militant Kurdish groups, which Ankara views as threats. Flake, a Republican former senator from Arizona, said U.S. lawmakers have withheld the sale of F-16s to Turkey to pressure Ankara to ease its demands against Sweden.

Global impact

Sweden has agreed to some form of fighter jet “testing” for Ukraine , Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said, as part of a program aimed at training Ukrainian pilots to fly advanced fighter jets. Speaking in Brussels at the gathering of defense officials, Reznikov expressed excitement about a “bird coalition” led by the Netherlands and Denmark. Sweden flies Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets, while the Netherlands and Denmark fly the U.S.-made F-16.

U.S. authorities charged a Russian national for participating in deploying ransomware and cyberattacks. Ruslan Magomedovich Astamirov, 20, directly executed at least five attacks against computer systems in the United States and abroad, the Justice Department said. Astamirov is the third person charged in the LockBit ransomware campaign and the second to be apprehended, the department said. LockBit has been used in more than 1,400 attacks. It issued ransom demands worth over $100 million, and reaped gains of tens of millions of dollars via bitcoin payments, the department said.

From our correspondents

Amid NATO divisions, U.S. backs incremental step for Ukraine’s entry: The Biden administration said it is “comfortable” with a proposal from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that would permit Ukraine to forgo a formal candidacy process but not attach a deadline for the country to become a member, Missy Ryan reports. The idea is aimed at bridging a divide within NATO about how swiftly and under what conditions Ukraine should become a member of the military alliance.

U.S. officials said the proposal goes beyond the preferred course of NATO countries that fear Ukrainian membership could intensify the West’s standoff with Russia. But the proposal would still require Ukraine to carry out reforms and, contrary to the wishes of NATO members in Eastern Europe, would not attach any time frame for Ukraine’s accession.