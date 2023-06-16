King Charles gets his first Trooping the Colour. Here’s what to know.

LONDON — Britain is celebrating the official birthday of King Charles III on Saturday with a military parade called Trooping the Colour. More than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will join for what Buckingham Palace describes as “a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare.”

They’ve been doing this for more than 260 years. For the past seven decades, the honor was bestowed upon Queen Elizabeth II — and last year the celebration was an especially big one, marking her Platinum Jubilee. This year’s Trooping the Colour is the first since Elizabeth died and her son Charles became king in September. Here’s what to know.